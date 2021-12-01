GM announces technical changes to reduce emissions

GM announced technical changes in its cars to meet the feared Proconve L7, which even killed models of some brands in the domestic market.

To meet the new rules, much stricter, the American automaker used its engineering to change some things.

In front of the L7, GM claims to have managed to reduce gas emissions by up to 43% per model. Santiago Chamorro, president of GM South America, says:

“GM has announced its commitment to becoming a carbon neutral company by 2040 and we are moving forward globally in this direction. An important part of this process is to make our combustion vehicles more and more sustainable until the market migrates to 100% electric cars, the only zero emission ones”.

To meet the L7, GM made changes primarily to the exhaust and fuel storage and distribution systems. Another change was in the ECU, reprogrammed for the system that controls and reduces the emission of toxic vapors from the tank during the filling process, reducing evaporation.

In the case of the diesel engine, used by the S10 and Trailblazer, the automaker added a new particle filter that cancels up to 95% of the emission of particles, which is electronically controlled.

GM mentions new engine and gear calibration, but no change in performance. However, it is not known whether this changes the power and torque numbers. In any case, this will be evident if the official numbers change from January onwards.

Among vehicle manufacturers, GM is one of those that announced they have no problems with the Proconve L7 in relation to production, as some automakers have unfinished cars waiting for parts in the current standard, that is, without meeting the L7.

The Proconve L7 arrives in January with a reduction in the emission of pollutants into the atmosphere, especially evaporative ones, which will be reduced from 1.5 g to 0.5 g over 24 hours, since until now, it was only measured in two hours.

In addition, the abatement needs to be guaranteed by the manufacturer for 160,000 km or 10 years, as the Proconve L7 is based on emission rules originating in California.