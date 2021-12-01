Google Announces Best 2021 Apps for Android in Brazil | Apps

Google released this Monday (29) the best apps on the Play Store in 2021. The list was based on popular vote and the choice of the company’s team of editors, who gave the first place to the Disney+ application. The online store also announced the best apps in the “Most Fun”, “Best Hidden Treasures” and “For Everyday” categories. In addition, it determined the top three apps for personal growth, tablet and smartwatch. All apps in the list are available on Google Play for Android devices.
Google Play Store Announces Winners of Best Apps of 2021 Award with Disney Plus as Grand Champion — Photo: Marcela Franco/TechTudo
This year, the choice of audiences and editors coincided. The application that most pleased both groups was Disney+, streaming movies and series from the Walt Disney Company group. Launched in 2019, the service brings together classic and unpublished productions in an unlimited collection of content that can be downloaded to watch offline. Disney+, it is worth remembering, had already appeared in last year’s award, the Best Apps of 2020, when it was included in the top five in the category of “Most Fun Apps”.
Disney+ wins best app of 2021 in popular vote and editors’ choice — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco
According to the Play Store, this year’s featured apps were instrumental in helping users maintain their balance, spark their creativity and still find inspiration. Because of that, apps like Yoga Down Dog, which brings together guided meditation practices or sleeping, and PhotoRoom and Canva, aimed at image editing, also appear in the list of winners of the year.
Furthermore, with the increased use of smartwatches, the Play Store has also added the best apps in the Wear OS category. In the lines below, check out all the chosen applications.
Best app – voted by Google:
Best app – voted by popular vote:
Best everyday apps:
- PhotoRoom Create and Edit Photo
- Rabit: Habits & Goals to the letter
- Wix Owner: Website Creation
Best apps for personal growth:
- course courses
- Moses: The Musician’s App
- Meditation for sleep and rest | Down Dog
Best hidden treasures:
- BoldVoice
- Moonly – Daily Horoscope
- Rock Identifier: Stone Scanner
- Colorize by Photomyne
- Disney+
- Videoleap Editor by Lightricks
Best apps for tablet:
- Adobe Lightroom: Photo Editor
- Canvas: Design, Photo and Video
- Concepts: sketch/notes/drawing
With information from Google Play Store