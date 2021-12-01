Google to show monuments in 3D with Augmented Reality

Augmented reality (AR) was added to the popular Google search engine a few years ago. It launched the popular 3D animals first, then dinosaurs, cars, athletes from the last Olympics, among other objects that we can add to our living room and see from any angle with the smartphone.

Google is now bringing you landmarks and monuments in augmented reality. Google’s Arts and Culture team has added 3D virtual tours of iconic landmarks to its Search product, including landmarks such as the Basilicas of Tokyo Tower, Santa Croce and Santa Maria Novella in Florence and the Union Buildings in South Africa South. In total, Google has added augmented reality to about 98 monuments worldwide.

Like all AR objects in Google Search, these 3D monuments start with a rotating model that can be enlarged. The AR view in Google Search differs from Google Earth in that it allows users to place all 3D monuments in their environment.

3D models are built using 3D data from Google Earth and displayed via ModelViewer, Google’s protocol for handling 3D and AR content on the web.

“Not only will you be able to smoothly navigate to each point, but objects along the way can also be seen in RA,” wrote Florent Robineau and Joe Shepherd, Technology Leader and Associate Product Manager.

You can find all 98 3D monuments by searching on Android or iOS and scrolling through the Knowledge Panel until you find the “View in 3D” card. There are a few different panels with the AR model becoming just another tool.

Google Arts & Culture has already brought in 3D models of historic sites like Chauvet Cave, but they have been recreated using 3D scanning. The latest treasure lacks high fidelity, but we’re also dealing with much more massive structures where 3D scanning would be a Herculean feat.