Google unveils the best apps of 2021, check it out

Google voted the best apps from Play Store, its Android online store. Part of the election is also done by popular vote. In addition, the company has included in this year’s list some games and apps available for devices such as smart TVs and smartwatches.

Balance, a meditation app that can be customized to your liking, was named the best app in the Google store, while Disney+ won the best streaming app by Google editors and also by popular vote.

In the games category, Pokémon Unite was not only chosen the best game, but also took the award in the most competitive games category. The popular vote diverged from big tech and elected Free Fire MAX as the best game. Check out the full list below.

Public Choices 2021

  • App: Paramount+
  • Game: Garena Free Fire MAX

best app

best game

Best apps of 2021

Best wellness apps

  • empathy
  • Mentor Spaces
  • speechify

Essential apps

more fun apps

best hidden treasures

  • laughscape
  • moonbeam
  • moonly

Personal development

  • balance
  • Clementine
  • uptime

Best apps for tablets

Best app for Android Wear

  • calm
  • MyFitnessPal
  • Sleep Cycle

Best on Google TV

Best Games of 2021

competitive

  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • MARVEL Future Revolution
  • Pokémon UNITE
  • rogue land
  • Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best “game changers”

  • Inked
  • JanKenUP!
  • Knights of San Francisco
  • Overboard!
  • Tears of Themis
best indies

  • 7 Billion Humans
  • bird alone
  • donut county
  • My Friend Peter: Ripe for Revenge
  • Puzzling Peaks EXE

Better “catch and play”

  • Cats in Time
  • Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
  • Disney POP TOWN
  • switchcraft
  • towers

Best games for tablets

  • Chicken Police — Paint it RED!
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • My Friend Peter: Ripe for Revenge
  • Overboard!
  • The Procession to Calvary

