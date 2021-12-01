Google unveils the best apps of 2021, check it out

Google voted the best apps from Play Store, its Android online store. Part of the election is also done by popular vote. In addition, the company has included in this year’s list some games and apps available for devices such as smart TVs and smartwatches.

Balance, a meditation app that can be customized to your liking, was named the best app in the Google store, while Disney+ won the best streaming app by Google editors and also by popular vote.

In the games category, Pokémon Unite was not only chosen the best game, but also took the award in the most competitive games category. The popular vote diverged from big tech and elected Free Fire MAX as the best game. Check out the full list below.

Public Choices 2021

App: Paramount+

Paramount+ Game: Garena Free Fire MAX

best app

best game

Best apps of 2021

Best wellness apps

empathy

Mentor Spaces

speechify

Essential apps

more fun apps

best hidden treasures

laughscape

moonbeam

moonly

Personal development

balance

Clementine

uptime

Best apps for tablets

Best app for Android Wear

calm

MyFitnessPal

Sleep Cycle

Best on Google TV

Best Games of 2021

competitive

League of Legends: Wild Rift

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokémon UNITE

rogue land

Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best “game changers”

Inked

JanKenUP!

Knights of San Francisco

Overboard!

Tears of Themis

best indies

7 Billion Humans

bird alone

donut county

My Friend Peter: Ripe for Revenge

Puzzling Peaks EXE

Better “catch and play”

Cats in Time

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

Disney POP TOWN

switchcraft

towers

Best games for tablets