Google unveils the best apps of 2021, check it out

Google voted the best apps from Play Store, its Android online store. Part of the election is also done by popular vote. In addition, the company has included in this year’s list some games and apps available for devices such as smart TVs and smartwatches.
Balance, a meditation app that can be customized to your liking, was named the best app in the Google store, while Disney+ won the best streaming app by Google editors and also by popular vote.
In the games category, Pokémon Unite was not only chosen the best game, but also took the award in the most competitive games category. The popular vote diverged from big tech and elected Free Fire MAX as the best game. Check out the full list below.
Public Choices 2021
- App: Paramount+
- Game: Garena Free Fire MAX
Best apps of 2021
Best wellness apps
- empathy
- Mentor Spaces
- speechify
Essential apps
more fun apps
best hidden treasures
- laughscape
- moonbeam
- moonly
Personal development
- balance
- Clementine
- uptime
Best apps for tablets
Best app for Android Wear
- calm
- MyFitnessPal
- Sleep Cycle
Best on Google TV
Best Games of 2021
competitive
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokémon UNITE
- rogue land
- Suspects: Mystery Mansion
Best “game changers”
- Inked
- JanKenUP!
- Knights of San Francisco
- Overboard!
- Tears of Themis
best indies
- 7 Billion Humans
- bird alone
- donut county
- My Friend Peter: Ripe for Revenge
- Puzzling Peaks EXE
Better “catch and play”
- Cats in Time
- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
- Disney POP TOWN
- switchcraft
- towers
Best games for tablets
- Chicken Police — Paint it RED!
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- My Friend Peter: Ripe for Revenge
- Overboard!
- The Procession to Calvary