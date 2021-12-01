Government candidate admits defeat in Honduras; Xiomara Castro approaches electoral victory | World

Candidate Nasry Asfura, who represents the right-wing party that governs Honduras, admitted this Tuesday (30) his defeat in the Honduran presidential elections. In the speech, he congratulated the likely president-elect, the leftist Xiomara Castro , wife of former president Manuel Zelaya (who ruled the country between 2006 and 2009, when he was removed).

Everything indicates, therefore, that Xiomara will be, at age 62, the first woman to rule the country. Official confirmation is lacking: with 52% of the ballot boxes selected, she had 53.4% ​​of the votes against Asfura’s 34.1%. The president-elect’s rival even belonged to the National Party (PN) – which had ruled the country since the fall of Zelaya.

2 of 3 Nasry Asfura, candidate for the presidency of the National Party, participates in TV interview in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on November 26 — Photo: Jose Cabezas/Reuters Nasry Asfura, presidential candidate of the National Party, participates in TV interview in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on November 26 — Photo: Jose Cabezas/Reuters

Xiomara received congratulations from the US government as well: moments after Asfura conceded defeat, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the left candidate’s victory “historic”.

By Sunday night, Xiomara had already adopted a victory speech: “Good night, we won.” At the time, she promised a “government of reconciliation”. “I reach out to my opponents because I have no enemies,” said the candidate. “I will call for a dialogue with all sectors of Honduras.”

international trafficking scandal

3 of 3 Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is seen wearing a mask in a photo taken on June 15, 2020, the day before reporting his coronavirus positive diagnosis — Photo: Orlando Sierra/AFP Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is seen wearing a mask in a photo of June 15, 2020, the day before reporting his positive diagnosis for coronavirus — Photo: Orlando Sierra/AFP

Officializing the victory, Xiomara will replace the current president, Juan Orlando Hernández, who governed Honduras for two terms and ends the government amid allegations of drug trafficking in the United States.

Tony, the president’s brother, is serving a life sentence in the US for drug trafficking. Asfura, the government candidate, was accused in 2020 of embezzlement of public money and was mentioned in the Pandora Papers.

The third place in the poll, Yani Rosenthal, spent three years in a prison, also in the US, for laundering money from drug trafficking.

Whoever wins the election will assume a country affected by the violence of criminal groups and drug trafficking and the effects of two hurricanes that devastated the country in 2020.

The unemployment rate rose from 5.7% in 2019 to 10.9% in 2020, largely due to the pandemic, and 59% of the 10 million inhabitants live in poverty — pushing thousands of Hondurans to attempt illegal migration in the US, looking for work.

“Our commitment is to guarantee young people that here in their homeland they will find what they need to generate opportunities and well-being for their family. It is a guarantee and a promise that we have made,” stated Castro in his speech.

The candidate consolidated her favoritism in the final stretch of the campaign, with an agenda that also includes legalizing abortion in cases of rape and opening the discussion on same-sex marriage.