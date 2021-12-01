Government evaluates measure to try to avoid an increase of R$ 0.12 in diesel – News

To avoid an average increase of R$ 0.12 per liter, according to the federal government, the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) decided to recommend to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to reduce the mandatory blending of biodiesel in diesel in 2022. The plan was to have a 14% mix as of March 1st, but the minimum percentage is expected to remain at 10%. The body is chaired by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, and advises the Presidency of the Republic on the elaboration of public policies for the sector.

According to the council, “it is urgent to promote diesel price reductions, essential to avoid a sharp deterioration in the competitiveness of national production chains, as well as high impacts on consumer well-being. In view of this, it is proposed to set the percentage of biodiesel mixture in diesel at 10% for the year 2022”. The CNPE also says, in a technical note, that the decision seeks to “protect the public interest regarding the supply and price of biodiesel”.

The proposal came from the Ministry of Economy. “Seae’s technical note [Secretaria de Advocacia da Concorrência e Competitividade] proposed maintenance of the current level of mandatory addition at 10% – which was adopted for the last auction for the sale of the product (82nd Biodiesel Auction) -, given the beginning of the new model for marketing this fuel, which will be the competition of market, already in practice in the market for ethanol and other oil-derived fuels,” said the ministry, in a note.

Biodiesel price

The government’s initial proposal was to increase the blend of biodiesel in diesel to 15% by 2023, to encourage the presence of biofuels in the Brazilian energy matrix. The Executive, however, reduced the blending of biodiesel in diesel throughout 2021, to try to slow the rise in fuel prices.

Soybean oil, which corresponds to 71% of the composition of biodiesel, became more expensive during the pandemic, due to the increase in international demand and the rise in the dollar, making the fuel more expensive.