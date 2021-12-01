Government reviews data and, instead of a positive balance, indicates closing of 191 thousand vacancies in 2020

BRASILIA – The balance of formal employment in Brazil in 2020 was negative, according to adjusted data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), released this Tuesday by the Ministry of Labor. In the first year of the pandemic, the country closed 191,502 jobs.

This number is the result of 15,619,434 admissions and 15,810,936 dismissals. The information is on the Caged panel.

Initially, the government announced, in January of this year, that the balance of jobs in 2020 had been 142,690 vacancies, the result of 15,166,221 admissions and 15,023,531 dismissals. That number had already dwindled.

According to the adjustments made until September 2021, over the past year, 75,883 formal job vacancies were created, the result of 15,437,117 admissions and 15,361,234 dismissals, according to the New Caged Information Panel.

Caged’s methodology changed in 2020 and some experts pointed out the risk of underreporting of data, especially for cases of companies that closed their doors and did not inform the government of the number of layoffs.

This process can be done in up to 12 months, which makes up the so-called series with adjustments. It was these new additions, both in the number of admissions and dismissals, that resulted in this new balance.