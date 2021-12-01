Government revises Caged’s data again and aims to cut more than 191,000 jobs in 2020 | Brazil

A new revision of the data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed ( Caged ) took the balance of formal jobs in 2020 into the negative field. Considering the most recent data, the country closed 191,502 jobs last year.

According to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, there were 15,619,434 admissions and 15,810,936 dismissals in 2020.

In January of this year, the government had announced the creation of 142,690 formal jobs last year, the result of 15,166,221 admissions and 15,023,531 dismissals. The balance of the period was celebrated by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and by the team.

Considering the information made available in October this year, this balance had already been reduced to 75,883 new formal jobs, the result of 15,437,117 admissions and 15,361,234 dismissals.

Now, the latest information has led to a further decline in the balance. The movement is explained by the incorporation of information sent after the deadline by the companies. Caged data can be updated up to 12 months after the move date.