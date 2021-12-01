Grêmio clarifies about ticket sales for the match with São Paulo

Grêmio decided to speak out about the sale of tickets for the match against São Paulo. The tricolor, in theory, was tried and punished only with the closing of a north stand. However, the injunction that prevented the tricolor from receiving the public has not yet been withdrawn. This is what is explained in the following note.

“Official notice of the Guild:

Grêmio FBPA and Arena Porto-Alegrense announce that, for the start of ticket sales for the Grêmio x São Paulo game, a statement from the President of the STJD on the injunction issued on 11/3, after the invasion of the field, is awaited. of the match against Palmeiras.

On the occasion, the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) granted an injunction that prevented the presence of fans in the team’s games in the Brazilian Championship.

Last Monday, the 29th, as already widely publicized, the judgment by the 1st Disciplinary Commission took place, which resulted in the possibility of the fans returning to Grêmio games, maintaining only the ban on the north stands.

However, as the injunction was granted by the President of the STJD, its manifestation on the loss of the object of the procedure that generated the injunction was necessary.”

For Grêmio to start selling tickets for the match against São Paulo, this injunction needs to be overturned. However, the president of the STJD does not seem to be in a hurry to remove it, even though the trial has already taken place.

The match against São Paulo only takes place on Thursday (2). However, we are almost over the match date and if ticket sales don’t start soon, it will be difficult for Grêmio fans to go to the stadium.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA