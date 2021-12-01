Grêmio discusses terms to lend Jean Pyerre to Spain’s team

Away from the Grêmio squad that will play the final three rounds of the Brazilian Championship, Jean Pyerre should define the future in the coming days. The attacking midfielder is offered by Alavés, from Spain. The Spanish harassment had already been revealed by UOL Sport, in the middle of the year. The current proposal, however, has new terms. The business is treated as “under analysis” by Grêmio leaders.

At 23, Jean Pyerre is on the list of seven Grêmio players who were released by the board yesterday (29). According to the club from Rio Grande do Sul, the 88 shirt is out of the plans for next season. Therefore, the exit is imminent. The likely destination is Spain.

Alavés had already proposed to the Grêmio by Jean Pyerre in August. Now, it has returned to express interest and has sent a formal offer with new terms. Before, the proposal was for a free loan and percentage of possible future sale to a third team, the so-called “showcase right”. Now, the terms presented are a loan until December 2022 at no cost, but with the inclusion of a purchase option.

The value of Jean Pyerre’s call option is still debated between the parties, but the idea is to set a figure between 2 million euros (R$ 11.2 million at the current price) and 4 million euros (R$ 25.5 million in the current quotation). The club from Rio Grande do Sul holds 60% of the economic rights of the player, who also has Jean Pyerre and his family and an investment group as participants in the division.

In the first attempt, even with Jean Pyerre oscillating in income, Grêmio refused to do business. Now, with the attacking midfielder even lower, the board has already signaled that it is ready to close a deal. But the document has not yet been signed.

At least two other teams also indicated interest but made no offers. Denis Abrahão, Grêmio’s second-in-command football team, even mentioned “Germany’s offer, England’s offer”, but nothing as concrete as the Spanish team. Not even from Rio de Janeiro.

Fluminense’s interest was concrete, but a few months ago. During the passage of Odair Hellmann and Roger Machado, the name of the attacking midfielder was mentioned in Laranjeiras. But now, the board denies that it has manifested or moved behind the player.

Revealed at Grêmio base, Jean Pyerre was promoted to the main squad in 2018 and was even treated as Luan’s replacement in the starting lineup. But since 2019, he has been living with physical problems, injuries and not engaging in a sequence of good performances.

The contract between Grêmio and Jean Pyerre runs until December 2023. The termination fine stipulated for the renewal was, at the time, the highest of all for the Gaucho club with base or first-team players: 120 million euros (BRL 765 million in the quotation current).