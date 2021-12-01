Grêmio has a 98.2% chance of being relegated after Juventude win

The victory of Juventude over Bragantino, which occurred tonight, increased the drama experienced by Grêmio in the fight to remain in the First Division of the Brazilian Championship.

According to the Department of Mathematics of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) the club from Rio Grande do Sul currently has a 98.2% risk of being relegated to Serie B of the national team.

With 36 points in 35 matches, Grêmio can reach, if they win their last three games, a maximum of 45 points.

Meanwhile, the first team out of the relegation zone is Athletico-PR, with 42 points in the same 35 clashes – Cuiabá, in 15th, has 43 points in 34 duels.

See how the bottom of the table looks:

13th – Atlético-GO (44 points, 35 games)

14th – Youth (43 points, 35 games)

15th – Cuiabá (43 points, 34 games)

16th – Athletico-PR (42 points, 35 games)

17th – Bahia (40 points, 35 games)

18th – Guild (36 points, 35 games)

19th – Sport (33 points, 35 games – already relegated)

20th – Chapecoense (16 points, 35 games – already relegated)

Relegation may come out before the weekend

Grêmio, which returns to the field against São Paulo on Thursday (2), may be relegated before this weekend’s games in some scenarios.

That’s because, if they lose to Morumbi’s team, Vagner Mancini’s team will be able to reach a maximum of 42 points by the end of the tournament.

On the same day, Bahia faces Atlético-MG and, if they beat the leader, they will already reach 43, decreeing a downfall in Rio Grande do Sul.

Even in the northeastern team’s defeat, Grêmio can be relegated on Friday (3) if Athletico-PR score against Cuiabá — and the Gauchos lose to São Paulo.