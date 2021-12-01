Grêmio relegation risk rises after Juventude win

Grêmio has between 97% and 98% of risk of playing Serie B in 2022. The percentage soared after Juventude’s victory against Bragantino, making the distance to the first one out of Z4 to be 6 points.

The tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul runs the risk of being mathematically relegated in the game against São Paulo, this Thursday (2). For that, they would have to lose and the game and Bahia to beat Atlético-MG. This is the only combination that demotes the Immortal in Thursday games.

By the way, the matches of Tuesday (30) decreed the Sport’s relegation, with three rounds in advance. Leão da Ilha had been dragging its feet in the competition and ended up falling. They are on 33 points and can at most equal the 16th score, but they have fewer wins.

The math points out that eight teams are still at risk of falling and occupying one of the two remaining positions in the Z4. There is still a lot of emotion in store until the 9th. And for Grêmio, winning the three games that are left is one of the only ways to hope to remain in the elite.

What is the chance of relegation from Grêmio?

UFMG:

Chapecoense – 100% Sport – 100% Guild – 98% Bahia – 53.3% Athletico-PR – 21.3% Youth – 11.1% Cuiabá – 10.5% Atlético-GO – 4.4% São Paulo – 1.1% Santos – 0.39%

Infoball:

Chapecoense – 100% Sport – 100% Guild – 97% Bahia – 48% Cuiabá – 17% Athletico-PR – 16% Youth – 13% Atlético-GO – 6% São Paulo – 2% Santos – 1%

Image: PEDRO H. TESCH / AGIF