Grêmio sinks with more than 98% chance of Serie B and could be relegated on Thursday; see scenarios | Guild

Thursday could be Grêmio’s last gasp in Serie A of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. The permanence depends on three victories in the last games in the competition, while the chances of a fall have already reached 98.2%. If they lose to São Paulo, on Thursday, at the Arena, the week could end with the relegation confirmed for the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

When leaving with a defeat against Bahia last Friday, Grêmio knew that only three victories and parallel stumbling blocks by rivals would save them from relegation. In other words, if they beat São Paulo, they’ll still be alive, albeit practically with a sealed destination. Juventude beat Bragantino this Tuesday and complicated the plans. The Tricolor could therefore fall to Serie B next Thursday.

The worst scenario occurs in case Grêmio loses to São Paulo and is directly linked to two clubs: Bahia, 17th, with 40 points, and Athletico, currently 16th, with 42. If the Bahians win or if the Paranaenses score , the fall materializes.

1 of 2 Coach Vagner Mancini leads Grêmio’s last training session for the match against Flamengo — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio Coach Vagner Mancini leads Grêmio’s last training session for the game against Flamengo — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio

An eventual victory by Bahia over Atlético-MG, on Thursday, at Fonte Nova, demotes Grêmio. In this context, Bahia would reach 43 points and leave Athletico in the Z-4. The Tricolor could only reach 42 if it is surpassed by São Paulo.

The Grêmio game is scheduled for 20:00, while the other game will take place at 18:00. In other words, the ball will roll with Grêmio already aware of the results of the Bahians.

– Glad we’re embarrassed. It’s a sign that we’re ashamed and it’s a sign that we’re going to respond on Thursday. I can’t promise victory, I have to promise race, love, commitment of the group of players to the club’s goals – said soccer vice-president Denis Abrahão on Monday.

Athletico, currently 16th with 42 points, enters the field on Friday in a direct duel with Cuiabá, who lost to Palmeiras and is 15th, with 43 points. If Grêmio lose to São Paulo and even if Bahia loses to Galo, a draw by Hurricane is enough to relegate the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

In the scenario above, Grêmio would reach a maximum of 42 points. The rivals ahead of him would already have at least 43 points, being Juventude and Athletico himself. Cuiabá would automatically go to 44 points in this case.

The decisive games for the fall

12/02, Thursday: Bahia x Atlético-MG – 6 pm – 32nd round

12/02, Thursday: Grêmio x São Paulo – 20h – 35th round

12/3, Friday: Athletico x Cuiabá – 7 pm – 35th round

12/3, Friday: Fortaleza x Youth – 9 pm – 36th round

2 of 2 Vagner Mancini leads Grêmio training before the game against São Paulo — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio Vagner Mancini leads Grêmio training before the game against São Paulo — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio

Now, if Athletico and Grêmio maintain the distance of six points, either with a defeat or a draw, the team from Rio Grande do Sul can even draw on points with their rival from Paraná at the end of the Brasileirão.

However, to steal the position, they would have to take a difference of five goals from balance, as they have two wins less, and hope for two more defeats by Hurricane, which has Palmeiras and the already relegated Sport in the last rounds.

If Grêmio draws in the Arena, they can reach 43 points at the end of the Brasileirão. I would breathe through apparatus, but could still surpass Cuiabá and Juventude in terms of the number of victories if both did not score.

A tie between Athletico and Cuiabá would basically leave only Ju as a rival, as shown above, for the number of victories of Paraná. Alviverde will face Fortaleza on Friday, at 9 pm, at Castelão and, if they score, would demote Grêmio.

The opportunities wasted by Grêmio to get closer to salvation give the clear direction to Serie B. The last measures of the direction were the removal of seven players, although none of them, and the anticipated concentration – the group has been together since Tuesday night.