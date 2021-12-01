Grêmio squad: waiting for Rafinha, Mancini works in the team and must have Diego Souza in attack | Guild

Coach Vagner Mancini led Grêmio training this Tuesday afternoon, at CT Luiz Carvalho, and prepared the starting lineup for the game against São Paulo on Thursday. Rafinha was used even though he was punished by the STJD, while Diego Souza remained in attack. As the ge found out, only midfielder Pedro Lucas and goalkeepers Adriel and Felipe are out of the related list.

Tricolor tries a suspense effect to have Rafinha on the field on Thursday after the suspension of a game in Court. Vanderson is also suspended, while Leonardo Gomes was released on Monday and Victor Ferraz a few weeks ago anticipated the end of his contract.

read more

+Jean Pyerre will try to turn his career away from Grêmio

+With Rafinha suspended, Grêmio has no right back

Rafinha did the tactical work as a starter on the right flank. On the left, Diogo Barbosa should be chosen – left-back Bruno Cortez is also suspended. Douglas Costa should retake the spot as a starter, but part of training Jhonata Robert played on the right. The center forward at work was Diego Souza.

A possible lineup has: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha (Sarará), Geromel, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos and Lucas Silva; Douglas Costa (Jhonata Robert), Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza.

If Grêmio doesn’t have Rafinha available, defensive midfielder Mateus Sarará was tested on the side in training on Tuesday. The cast still has an activity this Wednesday before the match.

1 of 1 Vagner Mancini, Grêmio coach — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Vagner Mancini, Grêmio coach — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

With the removal of seven players in the second, Grêmio thinned the squad. Mancini took virtually all the players to the rally on Tuesday night. Only midfielder Pedro Lucas and goalkeepers Adriel and Felipe Scheibig are out.

The game on Thursday is decisvo for Grêmio in Brasileirão. In case of defeat, the team from Rio Grande do Sul could end up relegated on Friday, depending on the result of Juventude against Bragantino, on Tuesday night and if Athletico score against Cuiabá.