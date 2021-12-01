Grêmio tries to suspend effect to have Rafinha against São Paulo

Grêmio doesn’t want to have to improvise or change the formation of the team against São Paulo, on Thursday (2). Therefore, the club from Rio Grande do Sul entered the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) with a request for suspensive effect for Rafinha, right-back suspended for offending the refereeing game against Palmeiras, at the end of October. The request, however, is considered difficult due to the player’s history – which has already been denounced and warned after a trouble with ball in a game with Santos, in Vila Belmiro.

Rafinha was tried on Monday (29) and punished with one game suspension. The right side was framed in article 258 of the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice). The player’s offenses were recorded by the referee on the match score sheet.

Grêmio’s attempt is explained by the context. Rafinha’s hook creates another problem for the team, due to Vanderson’s suspension for the third yellow card against Bahia, last Friday (26), in Salvador.

Victor Ferraz was released by the board and anticipated the end of his contract. Léo Gomes, who hasn’t played for the first team since September 2019, is on the recent absentee list.

In other words, currently the squad does not have any right-back available to face São Paulo, in a game valid for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match is key to maintaining the mathematical chances of escaping Serie B.

Grêmio begins a period of early concentration tonight. The measure is part of the package of actions that the board applied in search of a shake-up in the cast in the final stretch of the Brasileirão. On Monday (29), seven players were removed from the group.

Grêmio has 36 points and is 18th in the leaderboard. To escape Serie B, the team needs to win the three remaining games in the season, against São Paulo (at home), Corinthians (away) and Atlético-MG (at home). In addition to rooting against Bahia and Juventude.