Grêmio x São Paulo becomes a “game of risk” and will have extra security

Grêmio e São Paulo promises to be a game of strong emotions. The match on Thursday (2), may mark the mathematical relegation of the team from Rio Grande do Sul, which reached a 98.2% chance of falling after Juventude’s victory against Red Bull Bragantino, on Tuesday (30). The confrontation is also due to the return of the public to Arena do Grêmio, after the end of the injunction that closed the gates as a result of invasion and depredation of the VAR’s cabin. Because of this, the club has already sent a request to reinforce the stadium’s security. Arena Porto-Alegrense, the company that manages the site, provides additional security measures.

Grêmio is legally responsible for organizing the match, but the operational part is handled by the Arena do Grêmio administrator.

On Monday (29), Grêmio was released from the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) for the fans to return to the games. The organization, however, kept closed the sector called Arquibancada Norte, behind one of the goals and without chairs. It was from there that at least 24 people invaded the pitch, after the final whistle in the defeat by 3-1 to Palmeiras, in the 29th round of the Brasileirão.

The members with access to the North Bleachers will be relocated in the Superior North area, according to an official report from the stadium administrator. Tickets go on sale to fan partners and fans in general as of today (1).

“For the liturgy of the game, we are going to take action,” declared a Grêmio leader.

The Grêmio board confirmed the UOL Sport which has already fired a request for reinforcement of the stadium’s security. As of this writing, Arena Porto-Alegrense has not yet returned with details about the operation plan for the match.

In addition to the stadium operation, the police will also be notified. The Military Brigade acts in policing around the stadium and escorts club delegations from the hotel to the match stage.

Grêmio and São Paulo play tomorrow (2), at 20:00 (GMT), for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. The team from Rio Grande do Sul has 36 points and occupies 18th place in the table.