GTA San Andreas DE | Morgan Freeman is back in update

GTA San Andreaster Remaster which is included in the GTA Trilogy (Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition) was released with lots of problems and bugs, along with that some characters got weird.

One of the most criticized characters was a barber who was present at the GTA San Andreas 2004 original with a similar appearance to the Morgan Freeman, which in the final version was changed to a character that was quite different.

WHAT THEY DID WITH MORGAN FREEMAN OF GTA SAN ANDREAS MANO😭😭😭😭😭

I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON

I DON’T KNOW WHO THIS GUY IS

IS AN IMPOSER

WHERE IS THE MORGAN FREEMAN

😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xPxw6cL6En — Gigaton (@diegogigaton) November 10, 2021

THE Rockstar Games listened to the reviews and today released an update with many changes for the GTA Trilogy Remaster, including the NPC of what became known as “barber Morgan Freeman“. Check out the new NPC below:

The “Barber Morgan Freeman” is back in the new update for GTA San Andreas Remaster.

This was just one of the many improvements the game has received, we now have a new cinematographic camera, new fog options and also the option to remove the contours in NPCs, among many changes to fix bugs. You can check all changes by clicking here.

In short, the launch of GTA The Trilogy Remaster was marred by several bugs during gameplay and problems that led to Rockstar Games to take the game out of stores.

