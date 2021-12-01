GTA Trilogy gets new update that fixes 117 bugs

One new update was released to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, this time fixing over 100 issues found on every platform the trilogy was released for.

Released today (30), patch 1.03 contains fixes for a total of 117 bugs which are applied to GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA San Andreas, such as bugs involving the rain effect and “typing” errors on boards, for example. The update also aims to improve game stability.

in addition to fixes and enhancements added to the three remastered games, each title gained some specific new features. In GTA 3, for example, the signs on the doors of taxis gained a resolution improvement. Already in vice city, the Rumpo, Coach, Benson and Boxville vehicles gained advertising images on the sides. Finally, San Andreas gained a new visual cloud effect when at high altitudes and alternate animations for CJ with maximum weight or muscles.

Since it hit stores, this is the second major update released for the remastered GTA trilogy, which originally hit stores buggy and rather dodgy looking. The situation was so bad that Rockstar went public to apologize for the release of GTA Trilogy, stating that the updated version of the classics has not been released in a state that meets the company’s and fans’ quality criteria.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition is available with versions for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.