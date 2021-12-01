Guedes proposes to create ‘Ministry of Union Heritage’, to manage state-owned and other assets

BRASILIA — At an event on the governance of state-owned companies, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Wednesday that he proposed to President Jair Bolsonaro the creation of the “Union Heritage Ministry” to manage state-owned companies, real estate and receivables in the country.

— I’ve already talked to the president and I’m proposing. For the new government, there has to be the Ministry of Patrimony of the Union, it has BRL 2 trillion, BRL 3 trillion, in addition to the BRL 2 trillion in receivables. The state has BRL 4 trillion, BRL 1 trillion in real estate, BRL 1 trillion in state-owned companies, BRL 2 trillion in receivables, an incalculable fortune and the poor, miserable people,” said the minister.

Guedes defended that part of these values ​​should be directed to a fund to eradicate poverty, an old idea of ​​the minister. The government has already evaluated supplying this fund with the sale of state-owned companies and company dividends.





“There’s a thing called the Poverty Eradication Fund, no money, no gas. It fills the bottom tank, sells some assets here and fills the bottom tank,” he said.

Before Bolsonaro assumed the presidency, managing these values ​​was one of the functions of the Ministry of Planning, which was dissolved when Guedes united several portfolios under the Ministry of Economy.

Currently, there is the Union Heritage Secretariat, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Economy, which manages the Union’s assets, in addition to controlling and inspecting the use of properties.

‘Fetish’ by state-owned

Guedes also defended a “robust” market economy and exemplified with the case of the United States.

“Where’s their oil company?” From mining? It does not have. A country, a strong nation, when it creates a strong emerging middle class, with millions of small and medium-sized companies… and also large companies based on innovation and technology,” he argued.

According to the minister, Brazil has a “fetish” with state-owned companies that dates back to the military dictatorship.

— It is a fetish of the past that affected both the military government for 20 years, and the civil government, which was Social Democracy, what did they have in common? The fetish for state companies,” he said.