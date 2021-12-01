Guedes says that Brazil ‘is doomed to grow’, but that political war harms

Minister says that the economy is advancing more than 5% this year and that high inflation should decelerate this pace in 2022

MATEUS BONOMI/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTENT Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that political narrative hinders the country



The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, stated this Tuesday, 30, that Brazil “is doomed to grow”, but performance is hampered by the political war. the head of economic team he again emphasized that the Brazilian economy is returning in a “V” — when a sharp drop is followed by robust growth — and again criticized opponents who made policies “rising on dead bodies” during the new coronavirus pandemic. “It was very difficult to get the economy back on its feet. This political war harms the country, it is excessive. Opponents have to understand that when you lose an election, you don’t keep stoning,” said the minister during an event promoted by the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC). Commenting on the difficulties imposed by the political narratives, Guedes said that “worrying patterns” are being created. “The right side will lose tomorrow and decide to behave in the same way, stoning them all the time, asking for impeachment all day long. It’s not reasonable.”

The responsible for economic policy also stated that the country is growing above 5% this year. The forecast is more optimistic than that of the financial market, which estimates a 4.78% increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at the end of 2021. The minister cited the records in the collection of the IRS, the drop in the number of unemployed and the hiring of private investments as sources of optimism for the recovery of the domestic economy. “Brazil is growing from 5.3% to 5.4%, created 3.5 million jobs, the service sector is returning abroad, tourism is returning. Brazil is doomed to grow”, he said. Despite the positive data, Guedes said that the rise in inflation, which was 10.73% in 12 months in the November preview, should slow down growth in 2022. “That’s why we’re not going to grow 4.5%, 5% again, it’s going to be much less. But starting from that to say that there will be recession, again, it is the group of false narrative.”

Guedes once again stated that the government’s plan is to transform the economy based on private investments and said that “all state-owned companies have already completed the cycle”. “The excess of state intervention corrupted democracy and stagnated the Brazilian economy. We want to transform this axis.” The minister also said he is tired of “kickin’ doors” and that there was a “somewhat romantic view” of changes when he took over the economic team. “We arrive and think that everything will change, and we can’t because everything has a configuration. And it’s good that it’s like that”, he reflected. However, the minister admitted that it is frustrating “to arrive with big dreams and make 50%, 40%” of what was planned, and stated that he seeks to decentralize the public machine. “Where is the Ministry of Planning? Go to Cuba, go to Venezuela, go to East Germany. In North Korea there is a very active Ministry of Planning.”