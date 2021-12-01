Gui Araujo despises fame of being canceled after gossip in A Fazenda 13· TV News

A gossip for A Fazenda 13, Gui Araujo rejected the reputation of being canceled after leaving the reality show. The digital influencer won the public’s disdain for repeatedly recounting details about his former relationships. “It’s a temporary thing,” said the influencer of the lack of favoritism.

In an interview with Record Europa, the eliminated of the week evaluated the reasons that led him to leave the competition for the R$ 1.5 million prize, but denied having his reputation completely shaken.

“The thing about this virtual cancellation I think is a temporary thing. I think I end up receiving some criticism or another, but I get more affection. We end up reading things we like”, said the influencer.

Without showing regret, Gui stated that he had only mentioned the names of ex-girlfriends such as Anitta, Jade Picon and Duda Reis because he had been questioned by other participants of A Fazenda 13.

It was, yes, an exhibition on my part, at no time did I intend to expose others. I know they are well-known people, public people, just like me. It’s not that I’ve talked about it a lot, I’ve talked about it a few times, but I’ve been asked a lot about these relationships.

“I don’t think about explaining anything, they were things that I experienced. I shared with other people, not only with those who were on my side, but with friends, family, these are not things that crossed my mind”, he added, one more instead, insisting on the veracity of the stories told during his time on the program.

Check out the full interview:

