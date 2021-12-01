‘Hardest days’ · TV News

Joaquim Lopes lived days of despair with the hospitalization of his eight-month-old daughter Pietra. The girl was hospitalized with a urinary infection and left the actor and his wife, Marcella Fogaça, in extreme concern. The little one was discharged last Saturday (27), and just this week the famous parents talked about the moments of anxiety they lived. “Hardest days of my life,” declared the artist.

On his Instagram account, Lopes talked about the hospitalization of his baby daughter and the distress it was to see one heiress at the hospital and the other at home — he is the father of twins Sophia and Pietra, born in March.

“In the space of ten days it became even clearer — if it was possible — that I live for my family. For my daughters and my wife. Without a doubt the ten most difficult days of my life so far. The speed of time is absolutely proportional to what we are feeling at the moment. And that despair and anxiety usually make everything go slow,” he began.

Joaquim Lopes and Pietra: baby was admitted with urinary tract infection (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

“Pietra, at that time, taught me to have courage. She taught me that I will never ‘reach my limit’ in any way, because ‘my limit’ today is an elastic, flexible concept defined by her degree of need , Sophia and Cella [Marcella]. As well as my ability to love. This one, then, is really infinite”, he analyzed.

The 41-year-old interpreter thanked the support of the family, their support network to manage the care of the heiresses. “It should be prohibited by men’s law and by divine laws that our daughters and sons get sick. I can only thank God, Our Lady, my family for their fundamental support and my girls,” he declared.

“Pietra, who even when he was feeling bad, found room for a smirk and a touch on my neck. And Sophia, who stayed at home waiting for her sister to recover fully, always with laughter and somersaults. Yes, Sophia it’s not easy (laughs). And, finally, to the best partner and mother in the world: Marcella, you are inspiring”, he exalted.

In a photo published on the social network, Lopes shared a photo with Pietra and said: “My face is tears, sleepless nights, concern and gratitude.”

Mother of the twins vents

On Monday (29), Marcella also went to the networks to talk about the tense days experienced with the hospitalization of her baby daughter. “Maternity is a faculty of resilience. Once again I was reminded of this. We had to hospitalize Pietra because of the urinary tract infection that evolved very quickly and would be the safest thing for her. When the doctor warned us, I literally thought it wouldn’t give us he is counting on going back to a hospital with one of them, leaving the other at home,” he admitted.

“But that possibility doesn’t exist: that of not being able to. Maternal love is pure and divine power. When you think you can’t stand up anymore, that your arm will simply give way and fall from your body, we take a deep breath, She holds the baby and does what has to be done. It was ten days since the beginning of the first fever. 24 hours with her in her arms. We were in the hospital for five days and on Saturday [27 de novembro] she came home,” he detailed.

The singer gave details of the girl’s recovery after treatment for the infection. “It’s already 1000%, laughing, playing, eating, being the beautiful and smiling baby ever. I have so much to tell you. From mother to mother. Things I learned, changes I need to have. But for now, I just wanted to stop by to give news: everything is all right,” he said.

“And as for me, I continue to choose to evolve at a gallop, to keep my faith unshakable and to reap from nightmares, awakenings to reality, because this one, yes, is full of dreams, love, life and hope. I believe everything it happens for a reason and that, if we opt for light, we will always find answers, evolution and comfort,” he continued.

“I discovered that my daughters are the cure for any and all pain that exists in me. And I remembered that there is nothing I can’t overcome for them. And how proud they are. Pietra, for having fought once more with such serenity and determination. Sophia, for always waiting with a smile on her face for Mom and Dad, taking turns in her lap and in the hospital, on those days when her sister needed us the most,” she highlighted.

The artist also praised Lopes for his dedication to his family. “And we are proud, Joaquim, who once again surpassed himself and in the midst of chaos, maintained sanity, love and partnership. We came out of this, once again stronger, wiser and more united. I love you so much. And to my family and friends: thank you for everything. Kisses, beautiful people. Thank you for all the love and affection you always have. Life is now, take care of your own, be light, spread only the good”, he concluded.

See publications by Joaquim Lopes and Marcella Fogaça: