”Hardest days of my life”

Presenter Joaquim Lopes comments on the delicate period during the hospitalization of his daughter, Pietra, from her marriage to Marcella Fogaça, due to a urinary infection

Joaquim Lopes (41) used their social networks to talk about the hospitalization of one of their daughters.

The presenter shared a record with the little Pietra, twin of Sophia, 8 months old, from his marriage to the singer Marcella Fogaça.

On his Instagram, this Tuesday morning, 30, the drooling father vented about the days of tension during the little one’s hospitalization due to a urinary tract infection.

“In the space of 10 days it became even clearer (if it was possible) that I live for my family! For my daughters and my wife. Without a doubt the most difficult 10 days of my life so far. I realized that the speed of time is absolutely proportional to what we’re feeling at the moment. And that despair and anxiety often slow things down.”, he started writing, still commenting on the strength of the little girl.

“Pietra, at that time, taught me to have courage. She taught me that I will never ‘reach my limit’ in any way, because ‘my limit’ today is an elastic and flexible concept defined by the degree of need her, Sophia and Cella. As well as my ability to love. This one really is infinite., he added.

Joaquim thanked him for the support network and praised his wife. “I just have to thank GOD, Our Lady, my family for their (fundamental) support, my girls. Pietra, who even when she was feeling bad, found room for a smirk and a touch on my neck .And Sophia who stayed at home waiting for her sister to fully recover, always with laughter and somersaults (yes, Sophia is not soft, no hahaha), and finally to the best companion and mother in the WORLD. @marcellafogaca you are INSPIRING! That face of mine is tears. , sleepless nights, worry and GRATITUDE”, finished the actor.

Check out Joaquim Lopes’ outburst about the delicate moment with one of his daughters:





Last accessed: 01 Dec 2021 – 01:38:44 (405253).