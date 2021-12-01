HCPA starts providing outpatient transcranial echodoppler via SUS — Health Sector

O Neurology Service of Hospital de Clinicas de Porto Alegre (HCPA) held, on November 25, a pioneering examination through the Unified Health System: the ambulatory transcranial echodoppler. The first patient had been waiting for more than a year for care, which was not available in the state’s public network.

Outpatient access to transcranial Doppler echocardiography allows physicians to investigate causes of cerebrovascular accidents (CVA), to perform primary prevention of stroke in children with sickle cell anemia, among other benefits. The equipment was purchased with research resources, and was already used in hospitalized patients. Now, after a stage of administrative adjustments with the regulation, it starts to be used systematically for the care of SUS outpatients.

“It was a very satisfying moment for the whole team. We’ve been working for years to have an outpatient clinic dedicated to these tests and now we’ve managed it”, comments neurologist Angélica Dal Pizzol, who led the process together with doctors Andrea de Almeida and Lucas Cabral. The coordination is by Professor Sheila Martins and the head of the Neurology Service at HCPA, Professor Artur Schuh.

