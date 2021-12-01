He had cancer and froze the semen to bear children after chemotherapy – 11/30/2021

At 26, Fausto Paro received news that no one wants to hear: he had been diagnosed with cancer in one of his testicles. Between the positive diagnosis and surgery, it took just 40 days. “It was all very, very fast,” he recalls.

The year was 2001 and, at that time, little was said about the preservation of fertility —female and, mainly, male. “I didn’t know anything about the subject, I had never even done a spermogram to count my sperm, to find out if something was wrong,” he says.

Faust is not alone. Data from the Ministry of Health indicate that almost a third of men do not seek help in preventing diseases — which includes medical care involving reproductive health. The main factor is the sociocultural factor, which prevents many men from seeking professional assistance or from being afraid of discovering a disease and being judged as weak.

Luckily, he fell into the hands of a conscientious doctor who recommended that he see a specialist in human reproduction before starting chemotherapy. “He explained to me that chemotherapy could permanently affect my sperm production and, therefore, it was recommended to freeze the material so that I could have biological children in the future”, he says, who, at the time, was not even thinking about having children. “I only thought about staying alive, about healing myself,” he says.

After freezing the semen, Fausto continued with the chemotherapy treatment. There were four cycles of treatment and, by the end, the cancer had gone into remission. His fertility, however, ended up permanently affected and, if he had not preserved a semen sample, he would not have been able to have more biological children.

The disease, however, had been defeated.

remarriage

In 2011, Fausto met Denise, his current wife. After a few months of dating, Fausto opened up and talked about his infertility. “I was surprised, as I had never met anyone with this condition,” she recalls. “But I knew absolutely nothing about assisted reproduction, so I was calm, I didn’t care,” she says.

In 2012, they decided to start treatment to get pregnant. At the time, Denise believed it would be simple. “I thought it was just going to do the whole process and I would get pregnant,” she says. But the story wasn’t quite that.

During exams, Denise, who was 34 at the time, found she had a low egg count. “That was a shock to me, it was never talked about, I thought it was just wanting to be a mother that it would happen”, she recalls. After the first round of treatment, with few viable eggs, the pregnancy did not come. “It was frustrating, I got depressed and very frustrated,” she says.

Little did she know that the long-awaited pregnancy would still take a while to arrive: in all, Denise went through five attempts at IVF (IVF) in four years, always removing a few eggs at a time. “It was a very exhausting, frustrating process, I questioned myself all the time”, he says.

After the fifth attempt, however, they managed to get pregnant. “It was a lot of joy, I felt happiness, fear, everything together”, she says, very moved. Bento was born in March 2016 “making our dreams come true”, says Denise.

But the couple’s parenting story wasn’t over yet.

Denise with two-year-old Arthur in her lap; while Fausto holds six-year-old Bento Image: Personal archive

“We have a baby for you”

Between the fourth and fifth IVF, already discouraged with so many failed attempts, Denise and Fausto decided to join the adoption queue. “I resisted at the beginning, I wanted to get pregnant, breastfeed, go through all these experiences. But I changed my mind and we decided to register”, says Denise.

For Faust, the idea of ​​adoption was more easily digested. “I already knew that it would be more difficult for me because of cancer, I had many years to understand that it was okay to adopt, it would be something natural”, he says.

In December 2019, nearly four years after Bento’s birth, the forum called to let them know there was a baby for them. “Arthur was six months old and was up for adoption. And it was our turn,” recalls Denise.

And, even with expectations and fears of how the eldest would react, Arthur came to their house and is now part of the family. “We already have permanent custody. Today our house and our bed are full, our lives are full with the presence of both”, she says, moved.

what does the expert say

Responsible for monitoring the couple during assisted reproduction, urologist Daniel Zylbersztejn, medical director of CryoForLife and PHD in Reproductive Medicine, says that it is very common for male patients to reach the stage of freezing the semen without knowing the technique.

For him, there is still a structural machismo that leaves the fertility issue to women alone. “It’s as if male fertility were a detail, something less important than the female issue”, he says.

However, he points out that cancer and other health conditions, such as autoimmune diseases, can impair both the production and quality of sperm, which can make them unable to fertilize the female egg. “Nowadays there is more talk, but it is still not so publicized that chemotherapy, for example, can harm the mobility of these male cells, a condition that can be transitory or permanent”, he says.

Freezing, then, is an option to ensure that this healthy material is preserved and can be used in the future. The price, he says, is more affordable than in the case of egg freezing. “And the material can be stored for many years, indefinitely”, says the specialist.

For Zylbersztejn, not talking about the reproductive part to a cancer patient these days is a medical error. “The success of the treatment also depends on the patient’s quality of life and that certainly includes their ability to have children”, he believes.