Help Arrascaeta! Flamengo soccer star wants to give a gift to fans

Flamengo rejoined the crowd after losing the Copa Libertadores da América title to Palmeiras. In the match played against Ceará, at Maracanã, more than 47 thousand fans greeted the team. Of course some wanted to boo or criticize one or another player. But overall the atmosphere was serene. And the magnetic, once again, helped the rubro-negro to achieve a victory in the competition. Beat the Voice by 2 to 1.

But one bid caught attention. And it wasn’t Gabigol’s or Matheusinho’s goal. and yes a fan who invaded the Maracanã lawn and embraced the ace Giorgian de Arrascaeta. This happened 39 minutes into the second half. The fan managed to break through the security blockade and reached the Uruguayan. Soon after, it was removed from the lawn.

After the end of the match, shirt 14 posted a request on Twitter: that the Flamengo fans help him find this fan who invaded Maracanã. Arrascaeta wants to present him with a sacred robe. “He got there, he deserves the mantle. Let’s find this beast and help me,” wrote the Uruguayan.

In Instagram stories, Arrascaeta also posted an image of the fan hugging him. And in the legend put two hearts, one red and one black.

Flamengo beats Ceará and postpones Atlético-MG title

Flamengo’s victory was not only important to make peace with the fans. It also contributed to “stretch” the Brazilian Championship. With the three points, the Mais Querido still has a mathematical chance of winning the three-time title in a row. In case of a tie or defeat by Ceará, the trophy would be in the hands of Atlético-MG.

With 70 points, Flamengo can reach 79. Galo still has the same three remaining clashes. With 78 points, he needs a win or two draws, in the remaining matches, to seal the title and end his 50-year fast without national achievement.