Here It Happens – A false doctor is arrested while she was treating patients at the Igreja Nova Health Center

A woman whose name was not revealed due to the new abuse of authority law was arrested by the Federal Police this Tuesday, November 30, in Igreja Nova, in Baixo São Francisco, accused of using a false diploma to obtain a medical record .

According to police information, in the city, the agents found the investigated woman treating patients of the Family Health Program – PSF as if she were a doctor, thus configuring the flagrante delicto.

Also according to the police, the suspect, who went on to study Medicine at a college in Bolivia, but did not complete the course, much less pass the Revalida exam, promoted by the Ministry of Education, was arrested and referred to the Regional Superintendence of PF in Alagoas for the appropriate measures.

As it is, in the flagrant situation, a crime of lesser offensive potential, a Detailed Term of Occurrence – TCO was drawn up, instructed with the hearing of the flagrant one, with the seizure of the stamp used by the “fake doctor”, as well as with the list of care of the day in question, elements that demonstrate the illegal practice of medicine.

The flagrant one committed to appear in court when called, which is why she was released without arbitration of bail. She will answer for the crimes provided for in art. 282 (illegal practice of medicine), art. 297 (forgery of public document) and art. 304 (use of false document), all of the Brazilian Penal Code.

