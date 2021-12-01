Hospital confirms omicron variant in two tests in Brazil

The laboratory at the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo, confirmed two positive tests for the omicron variant of Covid-19 in Brazil. The National Agency for National Surveillance informs that the results will be forwarded to Adolfo Lutz for evidential laboratory analysis.

One of the tests is on a passenger who came from South Africa and disembarked in Guarulhos on 23 November.

He had a negative RT-PCR test, however as he was getting ready to return to South Africa, he went to a laboratory at Guarulhos airport, last November 25, to carry out the return test. At that moment, the two tested positive for Covid-19 and the fact was communicated to the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) in São Paulo.

“In view of the positive results, the Albert Einstein laboratory took the initiative to carry out the genetic sequencing of the samples. The laboratory notified Anvisa about the positive results of the tests and about the start of procedures for genetic sequencing on 11/29 and, as of today, 11/30, reported that, in previous analyses, the Ômicron variant of SARS was identified. -Cov-2″, says note from Anvisa.

According to national protocols, the material must be sent to the Adolfo Lutz Institute (IAL) with the aim of confirming the genetic sequencing.

Anvisa also officiated the Ministry of Health and the São Paulo state and municipal Health Secretariats on the health event identified on this Tuesday, 30, for the adoption of relevant public health measures.