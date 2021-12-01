housekeeper who killed 3 in Corumbá mocks attempted femicide

posted on 11/30/2021 23:40 / updated on 12/01/2021 00:37



Wanderson is wanted by the police for killing three people – (credit: Material given to Correio)

Wanted for committing a brutal crime in Corumbá de Goiás, 21-year-old Wanderson Mota Protácio is also accused of trying to stab a woman to death in 2019, in Goianópolis (GO). The case is being processed at the Court of Justice of the State of Goiás (TJGO) and the sentence has yet to be handed down. O mail had exclusive access to the testimony given by the defendant in court. With laughter and mockery, he says that “he doesn’t remember what happened” (see the video below).

Details of the case were revealed by the first-hand report. The attempted femicide took place on December 8, 2019. As shown in the records, Wanderson arrived home under the influence of drugs and alcohol in the morning. With a knife in hand, the caretaker forced the victim to enter one of the residence’s rooms with him. With the denial, the aggressor landed several blows against the woman’s back. The knife even broke and after that he fled over the walls and hid in a nearby house. The victim was rescued by neighbors and taken to the Municipal Hospital of Goianópolis.

In testimony, Wanderson confessed to the crime and said he was drunk and had used drugs, but he did not remember what he had done. “I remember when I was at the scene, when the police arrived.” When asked by the judge about remembering having seen the victim and talking to her before the crime, the accused denied it. The magistrate asks if he remembers seeing the wounded woman lying on the ground and fleeing over the wall. With laughter on his face, Wanderson replies: “I was drunk. I don’t remember any of this”

When confronted again, the caretaker says that he only remembers the moment of police persecution and that he resisted arrest. “[…] This is the time for you to tell what happened. You already said it was you, how can you not remember? You’ve already confessed to the crime and the conviction is certain,” the judge told Wanderson. At this point, the caretaker details the situation. “I was at a friend’s house drinking, I went home drunk and high, got home, talked to her, but we didn’t argue. Out of nowhere, I pierced her. I told us to go to the bedroom. […] She turned her back on me and I pierced her”. The judge then asks why he stopped hitting her, and the accused replied: “Because the knife broke”.

The victim was rescued by neighbors and taken to the Municipal Hospital of Goianópolis, and Wanderson was arrested in the act shortly after. Despite the seriousness of the facts, the caretaker was released by the Court in March 2020, through precautionary measures, such as appearing in court monthly to inform the profession and place of residence, the prohibition of going to bars and entertainment venues, as well as the prohibition to maintain contact with the victim or by any means of communication.

triple homicide

Wanderson is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Raniere Aranha, 19, his stepdaughter, Geysa Aranha, 2 years and 9 months old, and the farmer Roberto Clemente de Matos, 73. The crime took place this Sunday night (29/11), in Corumbá de Goiás, a region with just over 11,000 residents, and mobilizes more than 70 civil, military and federal highway police.

Wanderson with Rariane Aranha and her daughter Gaysa

(photo: Reproduction/Social networks)



According to the Military Police, Wanderson Mota Protácio stabbed his wife and child to death inside the house. After that, he went to the boss’s farm, where he stole a revolver with six rounds and moved to a neighboring property and killed farmer Roberto Clemente de Matos and tried to rape his wife.

The woman was also shot in the shoulder and, according to police investigation, pretended to be dead in order to escape. The killer took Roberto’s truck and abandoned the vehicle after a few kilometers on the GO-225.