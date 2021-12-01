How much will Grêmio save with the departure of Paulo Miranda and Jean Pyerre

This Monday, Grêmio announced that seven athletes, including Jean Pyerre and Paulo Miranda, would be released early for vacation, as this group of athletes would no longer be used by coach Vagner Mancini in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship.

The athletes who are no longer part of Grêmio’s plans are: Jean Pyerre, Paulo Miranda, Léo Pereira, Léo Gomes, Luiz Fernando, Everton and Guilherme Guedes.

“Not part of this season. Léo has not played football for two years. Luiz Fernando asked for a vacation. Everton also asked for an early vacation. Guedes has an injury problem, is with the medical department and will return next year. Paulo Miranda and Jean Pyerre are not in the plans for next year”, said Denis Abrahão, at a press conference.

How much will Grêmio save monthly with the departure of Paulo Miranda and Jean Pyerre

As Denis Abrahão said, the pair Jean Pyerre and Paulo Miranda is not in Grêmio’s plans for next year. With the pair’s imminent departure, the Tricolor will certainly save a good amount of money every month.

Paulo Miranda is a defender who has always generated many questions from the Grêmio fans. Even so, he recently received a great opportunity against Atlético-GO, but ended up making a disastrous match, committing a penalty and being sent off. Since then he hasn’t even been related anymore. His salary at Tricolor is around R$ 120 thousand per month.

With a huge severance penalty, the Grêmio also increased Jean Pyerre’s salary. Today, it is estimated that his salary at Tricolor is around R$ 350 thousand per month. Adding the salaries of the defender and the midfielder, Grêmio can save something around R$ 450 to R$ 500 thousand per month just with the pair’s departure next season.