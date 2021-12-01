How Roberto Carlos lost his leg in an accident at age 6

Reserved, Roberto Carlos does not usually comment on details of his personal life. However, over the years, it was possible to piece together the puzzle about one of the biggest taboos in the artist’s life: the accident in which he lost part of his right leg at age six.

The episode was so traumatic that it is quoted in two songs by the singer: “O Divã” (“I remember the party well, the whistle/And a scream in the crowd/The blood on the white linen”) and “Trauma” (“He spoke of the angels I knew / In the delirium of the fever that burned / Of my little body that suffered / Without understanding anything”).

The accident

According to biographer Paulo Cesar de Araújo, everything happened on June 29, 1947, in the king’s birthplace: Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, in the interior of Espírito Santo. It was Saint Peter’s Day, and Roberto Carlos — known at the time as Zunga — called his friend Eunice Solino, Fifinha, to see the celebrations.

At around 9:30 am, a teacher saw that the two were too close to a railway line, and a steam locomotive loaded with iron ore was approaching. She tried to get the children’s attention, but ended up scaring Roberto Carlos, who tripped.

Roberto Carlos was six years old when he was run over by a train Image: Reproduction/Official Roberto Carlos website

In an interview with the biographer for the book “Roberto Carlos Outra Vez”, Eunice Solino recalls that the teacher tried to shout for the driver to stop the train, but it was too late: the vehicle passed over the boy’s right shin.

I remember the teacher in front of the train, yelling at the engineer to stop. A little longer and she too could have been run over, because she despaired, poor thing. I keep this image with me to this day. Eunice Solino

A crowd approached to help: some looked for a monkey to lift the locomotive, others took Roberto Carlos off the tracks, someone called an ambulance.

However, a young man named Renato Spíndola e Castro exclaimed that there was no time: he made a tourniquet with his linen jacket and took the boy to the hospital in his car. The “blood on white linen” in the lyrics of “The Divan” is a reference to the boy.

He was seen by the doctor Romildo Gonçalves. According to the biographer, the doctor recalls in an interview with journalist Ivan Finotti that the boy did not seem to have realized the seriousness of the accident and stated:

“Doctor, Caution so that my shoe doesn’t get too dirty because it’s new.” He didn’t feel pain, because the train had destroyed the nerves that gave sensitivity to the region.

The doctor dared with a new technique for the time: instead of amputating the leg at the knee, as was the standard procedure, he performed the amputation a little below. This allowed Roberto Carlos to keep the movements in the joint.

Upon discovering that his son had lost part of his leg, Roberto Carlos’ father threatened to kill the engineer who was driving the train, believing it to be imprudence. However, the case was not isolated: the accident was not even featured in the report on the São Pedro party in the next day’s newspaper, despite having interrupted the school’s parade.

life after

According to journalist Nelson Motta, who produced a series about the life of Roberto Carlos with director Breno Silveira, the singer only got a prosthesis when he was 14 years old — until then, he used to walk on crutches and fasten his pants with a pin.

This version is confirmed by Rogério Franzotti, Roberto Carlos’ schoolmate, in an interview with Folha de São Paulo. He says that the boy was not left out of football matches — but he used to play as a goalkeeper, where he wouldn’t need to travel much:

“He didn’t care about the physical problem. He led a normal life and was always making jokes and making up nicknames for everyone.”

Roberto Carlos got the prosthesis after many attempts, with a German doctor. And what was the first thing the king did when he got two legs again? “He ran, falling, stumbling, entered the sand, ran along the beach. The next day, he went to a dance, danced all night,” says Nelson Motta.

Do you want to hear the successes of King Roberto Carlos? With Amazon Music Unlimited you have access to over 75 million songs in HD and without ads. Try it now for three months free (limited time offer) and then for R$16.90 per month.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the recommended links in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial choice criteria.