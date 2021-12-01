how to watch live, rosters and refereeing

Grêmio x São Paulo play this Thursday (2), at 20h, in a decisive duel against relegation. A Grêmio victory keeps São Paulo at risk of falling. On the other hand, a draw or a defeat will play the shovel of lime and the team will play in Serie B in 2022.

The risk of relegation already exists in this round, it will happen if Vagner Mancini’s team loses again and Bahia beat Atlético Mineiro at home. That will be Rooster’s title game, winning lifts the trophy. Therefore, the Bahian team will not have an easy life.

Grêmio will have news on the team, with the return of Diego Souza to the starting lineup and it is likely that Matheus Sarará will have to play improvised at right-back, as Vanderson and Rafinha are out of this match due to suspension.

Grêmio x São Paulo face off in this delayed duel of the 35th round. Afterwards, the Porto Alegre team will only play against Corinthians and Atlético-MG to complete the 2021 season.

After his resignation at Flamengo, Grêmio fans suggest the return of Renato

All about Grêmio x São Paulo for Brasileirão 2021

Schedule: 20.

Local: Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre.

Streaming: SporTV (minus RS) and Premiere (all over Brazil).

Probable Grêmio squad: Gabriel (Brenno); Sarará, Geromel, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos and Lucas Silva; Douglas Costa (Jhonata Robert), Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza.

Probable São Paulo lineup: Tiago Volpi; Igor Vinicius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara, Igor Gomes and Vitor Bueno (Marquinhos or Benítez); Emiliano Rigoni and Jonathan Calleri.

Arbitration: Savio Pereira Sampaio whistles, assisted by Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and Jose Reinaldo Nascimento Junior, trio from the Federal District. VAR: Pathrice Wallace Corrêa Maia (RJ).

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA – Art: Portal do Gremista