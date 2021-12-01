HUGOL releases new medical bulletin with the health status of an adolescent wounded in an explosion in Anapolis

The State Emergency Hospital of the Northwest Region of Goiânia Governador Otávio Lage de Siqueira (HUGOL) sent to Portal 6, this Wednesday morning (1st), a new medical bulletin on the clinical condition of 16-year-old Annelise Lopes Andrade.

According to the health unit, her general condition is still serious and the adolescent continues to breathe with the help of devices.

After being admitted to HUGOL, the medical teams were able to verify that the minor suffered burns in 60% of her body. The initial suspicion was that about 70% had been injured.

Now, friends, relatives and faithful at the church she attends are running a prayer campaign and sharing a series of tributes to Annalize on social media.

In time

The girl suffered burns this Tuesday (30), at Colégio Estadual Professor Heli Alves Ferreira, in Jundiaí, central region of Anápolis.

She was in a room at the school unit to carry out a chemistry and physics experiment, which would not have worked and ended up resulting in an explosion.

Fire Brigade teams were immediately called in to provide aid and refer Annelise to the Dr. Henrique Santillo State Hospital of Anápolis (HEANA).

As the situation was more delicate and the teenager needed more specialized care, she was taken by the corporation’s helicopter to HUGOL.

In a statement, the State Department of Education of Goiás (Seduc) said it had been informed about what had happened and that the school’s management team triggered the health safety protocol, calling the firefighters and providing assistance to those involved.

The folder also stated that it gives full support to family members, that “a multidisciplinary team monitors the situation” and that “it takes all steps to investigate the fact”.