‘I did damage where it hurts the most’

Milan forward spoke in an interview with Corriere della Serra

In January 2021, the classic between Inter Milan and Milan was marked by the intense discussion between Ibrahimovic and Lukaku. The two would have had a falling out because of the Swede have mentioned the rituals practiced by the mother of the Belgian. And the reason was confirmed by Ibra.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, the Milan star revealed that he actually cited the voodoo rituals practiced by Lukaku’s mother because he knew it would affect him.

“He attacked me on a personal level, it was a shock. We had been teammates, and he never took the 50-pound bet for each domain. He has a big ego, but I grew up in the ghetto and if someone attacks, I respond. And so I did damage where it hurt the most: his mother’s rituals. And he lost control“.

The bet Ibra was referring to comes from the United time, where they played together. The Swede proposed a bet with the Belgian. In the challenge, he would pay 50 pounds for each sure domain of Lukaku, which he rejected.

The 38-year-old experienced striker then hinted that the injury sustained about a month after the argument might have been the result of the Lukaku problem.

Lukaku and Ibrahimovic, in the background, during the derby between Inter and Milan getty

“And I had a question: that derby we lost, and then I got injured. What if the voodoo question was true? I have an outstanding account with him, let’s see if we can meet in the field. But I don’t hate anyone, and neither do he.”