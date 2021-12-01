‘I was blessed,’ says man with the biggest nose in the world, Guinness record holder

Since 2001, the Turkish Mehmet Özyürek has held the title of biggest nose in the world, according to Guinness World Records. His nose that year measured 8.8 centimeters, and although the size remains the same today, no one has managed to break his record for the past 20 years.

Having a large nose gives Mehmet some abilities that other people with a full-sized nose don’t have. “My sense of smell is different from other people’s,” says Mehmet. “I say ‘there is a smell here.’ Other people say ‘we don’t smell that.’ I say, ‘you may not smell it, but I can,’” he told the Guinness Book.

In 2010, the Turk participated in an Italian TV program, Lo Show Dei Record, and showed live how he can inflate a balloon using his nostril.

According to Mehmet, besides him, the father and uncles also have big noses. “It’s a genetic disease from what I understand. There was no explanation from the doctors”, he explained. Interestingly, generations after him did not inherit the trait.

When Mehmet was younger, he heard rude comments from his peers. “My friends used to call me Big Nose to piss me off.” Despite everything, Mehmet takes immense pride in his record attribute.

“I love my nose, of course…I was blessed.” “I am extremely pleased to represent Turkey, the Black Sea or Artvin on an international scale. “Some become martyrs, some become prime ministers and some become record holders.”

According to the Guinness World Records, the record for the longest nose once belonged to Thomas Wedders, who lived in England during the 1770s. There are historical accounts that Wedders, who was a member of a traveling circus, had a nose that it measured an incredible 19 cm in length.

