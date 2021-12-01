‘I was blessed,’ says record-breaking man with the biggest nose in the world

Mehmet Özyürek, 72, has been recognized as having the largest nose of a living person (male) in the world in more than two decades, as measured by the Guinness World Records. The verification took place this month in his hometown of Artvin, Turkey. Mehmet’s nose measures 8.8 centimeters and held a record.

“My sense of smell is different from other people. I say ‘there is a smell in here’. Other people say ‘we don’t smell it.’ I say, ‘you may not smell it, but I can.’ For example, I enter my house and I can immediately tell which dish is cooked,” he told Guinness, in a statement released last week. “I love my nose. […] I was blessed”.

Mehmet Özyürek’s nose measures 8.8 centimeters and was officially named the record holder for the first time in January 2001 Image: Playback/ Facebook/ Guinness World Records

The Guinness, the institution responsible for the annual record keeping, said the Turk’s nose was measured for the first time on Jan. 31, 2001, on the TV show Guinness world Record: primetime, in Los Angeles, USA. Since then, he has had the measurements checked twice to see if his nose has grown: in 2010 and this year, on November 13th.

However, his nose remained the same size. According to the organizers of The Book of Records, this debunks the “common myth” that the nose and ears grow with advancing age.

A video posted by Guinness’s TikTok profile in October has garnered over two million likes and 22 million views. Many were impressed by the size of the Turk’s nose.

Almost every family of Mehmet inherited the characteristic of having big noses, but it’s still not clear what’s behind it. “It’s a genetic condition, as I understand it. There was no explanation by the doctors, but I have it in my family, so my dad has it, my uncles have it, I have it.”

The generations following him no longer came with this characteristic. Which may have prevented them from being bullied, for example, by their classmates at school, just as Mehmet did.

Certificate Mehmet Özyürek won; Guinness was in Turkey this month to measure Mehmet’s nose for the 3rd time Image: Playback/ YouTube/ Guinness World Records

“My friends used to me call ‘big nose’ to piss me off. But I took a look at myself. That’s when I looked in the mirror — I found out to myself. God me did thus, there is nothing that can be done in this situation. I learned to live in peace with my physique,” he declared.

Now, he carries with him the pride of representing Turkey, the Black Sea and his city Artvin internationally with Guinness recognition since 2001. “Some become martyrs, some prime ministers and some become record holders,” he says.

The Guinness does not have confirmation of the biggest nose of all time, but reports that Thomas Wedders, a member of a circus who lived in England in the 1770s, is reported to have a nose an impressive 19 centimeters.