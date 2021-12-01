Ibovespa hits its low for the year at 100,000 points with Precatório, Fed and Ômicron

O Ibovespa opens 0.61% down to 102,213 points influenced by negative news regarding the Ômicron variant. If the index closes at this level, it will renew the year’s low of 102,122 on November 22nd.

There is pessimism in fron due to the recent speech by the CEO of Moderna that the pharmaceutical company’s vaccine may not be as effective against the Ômicron variant.

“I think it will be a fall [de eficácia] substantial. I just don’t know how much, because we have to wait for the data,” said Stéphane Bancel.

The expert said the high number of Omicron mutations in the spike protein, which the virus uses to infect, and the rapid spread of the variant in South Africa suggest that the current crop of vaccines may need to be modified next year.

With the executive’s speech that “things don’t look good” regarding the vaccine, every bags world fall. In Europe, the indices depreciate by around 1%, and the American premarket signals declines of the same magnitude.

Fiscal risk remains on the radar, as the PEC of Precatório must be voted on today.

The estimate is that the measure will generate an accumulated amount of R$ 855 billion in judicial debts by the year 2026.

In the domestic market indicators, the rate of unemployment measured by the IBGE stands at 12.6% against 13.1% in the last reading, while the market awaits data from the CAGED.

At 3:30 pm, the government will release the October data. In September, 313.9 thousand new formal jobs were created.

On the corporate radar, electricity and education companies figure as practically the only high ones. In the case of the second sector, there is recent news that the anima Educação (ANIM3) signed a strategic agreement with DNA Capital, a leading global investor in the healthcare market.

The partnership consists of an investment of R$ 1 billion that will be used at Inspirali, a subsidiary of the company focused on medical education.

See the performance of other indices in today’s opening: