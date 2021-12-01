Ibovespa is close to losing level of 100,000 points with Powell and omicron By Reuters



by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – It closed on a fall this Friday and barely held the level of 100,000 points during the day. Statement by the president of , , helped to worsen an already negative session due to global fears with the omicron variant.

The advance of the Precatório PEC in the Brazilian Congress served as a counterpoint.

The Ibovespa fell 0.87%, to 101,915.45 points, in the lowest closing of the year. In the low of the session, it was at 100,074.61, renewing the lowest level of 2021 in the intraday. The financial volume was high, at 43.4 billion reais.

In November, the index dropped 1.51%, the fifth consecutive low, the biggest sequence of monthly falls since the first half of 2013. In the year, the Ibovespa dropped 14.4%.

Powell said the risk of higher inflation had increased and that it was appropriate to consider completing the Fed’s curtailment of bond buying more quickly. The statement brought down the US stock indexes and the Ibovespa, as the measure should reduce the liquidity of global markets, making risky assets less attractive. Composite fell 1.6% and retreated 1.9%.

Before Powell speaks, a statement by the chief executive of Modern (NASDAQ:) (SA:) That Covid-19 vaccines are hardly as effective against the new variant as they are against others has plagued markets. Later, the Chief Executive of BioNTech (NASDAQ:) said the vaccine developed in conjunction with the to do (NYSE:) (SA:) will likely offer strong protection against any serious consequences of the omicron.

On the domestic side, investors saw the Precatório PEC approved by the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee. In addition, the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated that the text could still be taken to the plenary this Tuesday, depending on negotiations between the rapporteur and senators. Initially, the plenary analysis forecast was Thursday.

Vitor Suzaki, an analyst at Daycoval bank, sees a scenario of uncertainties in the short term for the Ibovespa, both abroad and in the domestic field. He says that the fiscal issue should remain on the agenda even after the potential approval of the PEC, given that 2022 is an election year. “Minimally approving the PEC dos Precatório, the way it is, no matter how bad it may be, maybe it’s the best path.”

Even so, he believes that if there is no “negative factor coming from Brasília”, the index should hold the level of 100,000 points, at least in the next few days.

To close a busy session, which also had employment data, fiscal numbers and statements from local authorities, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported late in the afternoon that two Brazilians had preliminarily positive laboratory results for the omicron variant. The news, however, did not change the course of business, with the Ibovespa reducing its drop with the PEC on the radar.

SESSION AND MONTH HIGHLIGHTS

B3 ON (SA:) fell 3.4% in the session, being the main negative contribution to the index. It was the third consecutive casualty of the stock.

Vale ON (SA:) rose 0.7% in the session and was the biggest positive contribution to the index, after Chinese futures contracts jumped more than 6% this Tuesday, boosted by recent refueling demand from steelmakers. GERDAU PN (SA:), which held a meeting with analysts and investors, closed stable.

CVC ON (SA:) dropped 6.4%, AZUL PN (SA:) dropped 0.5% and Embraer ON (SA:) dropped 3.1%, while Gol (SA:) PN rose 2.6%.

CCR ON (SA:) rose 7% and was the highest percentage increase in the index.

Anima Holding SA (SA:), which is not listed on the Ibovespa, rose 26.3% and closed the month up 29.7%, after announcing the sale of a 25% stake in its medicine subsidiary Inspirali to DNA Capital for 1 billion reais. It was the biggest rise in the company’s history on the stock exchange. Also in the education sector, Yduqs ON (SA:) rose 4.4%, among the highest increases in the index in the trading session.

Natura ON (SA:) fell 0.7% in the session and added a drop of 31.4% in the month, the largest among Ibovespa shares. November performance changed direction after the company’s earnings presentation on the morning of November 12th. Analysts saw results below estimates and, in parallel, the company postponed by a year, to the end of 2024, the company’s consolidated Ebitda margin projection, located within the range of 14% to 16%.

Locaweb (SA:) fell 10.1% in the session, the biggest drop in percentage on the Ibovespa, and took a 27.9% drop in November. The negative performance of the shares was also boosted after the release of the quarterly balance, on the night of November 10th. In addition, there was a sale movement in technology-related shares, here and abroad, amid the rise in Treasuries yields.

Magazine Luiza (SA:) fell 3% in the session and accumulated losses of 27.8% in November. The retailer, as well as Natura, was another victim of the balance sheet harvest prior to the November 12 trading session — and of the macroeconomic environment, with inflation and interest rates rising. The company reported a slowdown in sales in the third quarter, excess inventories and a drop of nearly 90% year-over-year net income.

Tim (SA:) yielded 0.7% in the session, but it was the best performing stock on the Ibovespa in the month, up 23%. Early in November, the role was driven by a decision by Cade’s General Superintendence to recommend the approval of the sale of Oi (SA:) Móvel, but with restrictions. In the following days, there was the auction of 5G frequencies, in which TIM was among the companies that won the main lots. The role was also benefited by a favorable tax decision for the sector given by the Federal Supreme Court, and by a billion-dollar proposal to buy its parent company, Telecom Italia, by KKR.