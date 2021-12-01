Ibovespa retreats 0.87% and has a fifth consecutive month of decline; dollar retreated 0.19% in November

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – The last trading session of the month had what the Ibovespa had the most throughout November: volatility. The benchmark index for the Brazilian stock market tested a dangerous limit, nearly missing 100,000 points, technical support according to graphic analysts. “If we lose 100 thousand points, we go to 94 thousand and then the month of December would be negative. Keeping the 100 thousand, we would have room to go back to 108 thousand and then to 110 thousand”, explains Fabrício Gonçalvez, CEO of Box Asset Management.

But the stock market had plenty of reasons to fluctuate so much. The day has already started with new fears about the Covid-19’s omicron variant. Today, at the end of the day, Anvisa confirmed the first cases of the strain in Brazil. Although the first studies show the effectiveness of vaccines against the new strain, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the new variant. “The market is not 100% comfortable. There is still little data on the new variant and there is a lot of speculation, which is everything investors hate”, says Flávio Aragão, partner at 051 Capital.

November was the fifth consecutive month of decline for the Ibovespa. For Aragão, the Brazilian stock exchange lost opportunities for recovery before falling together with foreign stock exchanges. “We stopped surfing together with the global market, in those high weeks, mainly because of Brasília”, says Aragão.

For many of the analysts heard by InfoMoney, the main growth barrier for the Ibovespa in the month were political and fiscal risks. “At the moment, the main problems for the Brazilian stock market are local. The focus is on the PEC of the precatório that will define how the aid of R$400 will be financed. The concern is not just where the resource will come from, but how far the spending can go”, says Bruno Komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos.

The PEC dos Precatórios was approved today by the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate. Just before the beginning of the parliamentary recess, the text still needs to be approved in the plenary, where the minimum support of 49 of the 81 senators is necessary in two rounds of voting. “The market will be more stressed if this PEC is not approved”, says Gonçalvez, from Box Asset Management.

The Ibovespa was at a low for the day after spokespersons for the US Central Bank signaled that stimulus measures in the country could be withdrawn sooner than previously thought. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell admitted that the omicron variant could reduce people’s willingness to work in person, which would slow progress in the job market and intensify supply chain disruptions.

But still, it took on a more hawkish, saying the Federal Reserve could end the process of injecting liquidity into the economy earlier than planned.

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, says that the market got worse because the tapering is anticipated, it will also bring forward the rise of interest rates in the United States.

“Much of what had to fall on Ibovespa related to interest rates in Brazil has already fallen. But when a new fact appears, which is negative, there is room for further declines, such as the omicron variant and the expectation of raising interest rates in the United States earlier than expected”, says Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos.

Interest rates in the United States are currently close to zero. A rate hike would increase the profitability and attractiveness of US Treasury bonds, which are considered the safest in the world. This would take capital out of risky investments and above all from emerging countries such as Brazil.

The Ibovespa may have closed far from the day’s low, but ended the session with the worst closing score since last July. The index retreated 0.87% to 101,015 points. The financial volume traded was R$43.1 billion, above the average. In the month, the Ibovespa retreated 1.52%.

With the arrival of December, investors are beginning to wonder if there will be the famous “year-end rally”, which usually takes place in the last quarter, but so far has not manifested itself. For Ricardo Oliboni, a partner at Axia Investing, there is a barrier of 110,000 points that the Stock Exchange will have difficulties to overcome, which, according to him, is a reflection of a weak economy.

“There is and was room for recovery in our market, but taking into account that we will enter the last month of the year, we will hardly break this barrier”, says Oliboni.

The commercial dollar closed the day up 0.46%, at R$5.635 for purchases and R$5.636 for sales. Despite the upward movement in recent days, the US currency accumulated a slight drop, of 0.19%, in November.

The PEC of Precatórios at the CCJ and the new variant of Covid reinforced the perception of inflationary deceleration. In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 dropped ten basis points to 11.78%; DI for January 2025 dropped 19 basis points to 11.40%; and the DI for January 2027 was down 24 basis points, to 11.31%.

In the United States, stock exchanges closed sharply lower with uncertainties about the omicron variant and the perspective of reduction of stimulus and interest rates. The Dow Jones closed down 1.86% to 34,483 points. The S&P was down 1.9% to 4,566 points; and the Nasdaq retreated 1.55% to 15,537 points.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, closed down 1.13%.

In the commodities segment, which is important for the performance of the Brazilian stock exchange, oil prices ended at the lowest levels since August. Brent dropped 5.34% to US$69.31 and WTI was US$66.25, falling 5.29%.

