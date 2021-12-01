‘If you want to sell it to me cheap, buy it’

It’s the palm trees can’t get enough of poking the Flamengo after conquering the Libertadores Conmebol. This time, the provocation came from Dudu.

In an interview with TV Bandeirantes, the shirt 43 of the team alviverde did not stop poking his rivals. First, the victim was Aaron, who guessed a 2-0 in Flamengo’s favor before the game.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Afterwards, the attacker’s target was Carol Portaluppi, daughter of Renato Gaúcho. On social networks, the model stated that she already had her head in the World. “I think people are already thinking about the final. They already have the title in their minds. I’m already thinking about the World Cup. I’m even making my schedule”, said Carol. That’s when Dudu wasted no time and countered.

“They said I was going to win 2-0, others who were already champions. I’ll even tell the daughter of the former coach who said he had the World Cup business bought, if he wants to sell to me cheaper I’ll pay,” joked Dudu .

Palmeiras beat Flamengo 2-1, last Saturday (27), and won the Libertadores tri-button. Raphael Veiga and Deyverson scored the goals, with Gabigol adding.

Alviverde’s focus now is to end the season, rest and already focus on the Club World Cup that takes place in February. The team will face the winner of Monterrey and Al-Ahly and could face Chelsea in the decision.