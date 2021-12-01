Improved Mood and Back to the Win Markets; Focus on ADP, PEC in Senate and Powell

Powell’s speech about the permanence of inflation in the US was enough to sour the market yesterday, already bad since the opening, due to renewed fears about yet another variant of COVID-19.

Nothing but the obvious was said, amid a Federal Reserve with an ever-growing number of members finally waking up to the reality that inflation is not temporary until the central bank and the US government reverse their policy of spilling resources on the economy.

In the view of the Fed, when it worked out between 2009 and 2019, the injection of liquidity was something that could happen almost indefinitely, however, unlike in the past, such injections occurred in order to inflate the value of assets and not devalue the currency, leading to to inflation, as we observe now.

In his testimony at the chamber and reading the book Bege, Powell is able to return to the subject more directly and put an end to even childish hopes of some investors that the flow of liquidity will continue indefinitely, as many had hoped, after the renewal of Powell to the post.

Lael Brainard would be a much more dovish leadership at the Fed, however, lone presidents don’t “summer” in any central bank if they don’t have an absolute majority, something that is about to change in the institution.

Locally, attention is turned to politics, after a series of economic results above expectations and creating a positive context for Brazil, which cannot be used precisely because of the expectations created at the congress.

The PEC of precatório was approved in the CCJ of the senate and goes to the plenary, where without the Fundef, it tends to be approved and in the STJ, the sanitation framework is still under discussion, another factor that would bring infrastructure resources to the country.

For now, elections prevail in the scenario, unfortunately.

Pay attention today to ADP Employment, real estate and ISMs in US and Brazil, November IPC-S, manufacturing PMI and trade balance.

