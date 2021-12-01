In A Fazenda 13, Rico gets excited with the role of villain in Globo’s soap operas · TV News

Rico Melquiades was encouraged by the possibility of being one of the villains of A Fazenda 13. The former MTV considered the hypothesis after a joke by Arcrebiano de Araújo, who said that he was an evil character who played the victim. “Am I like Carminha?”, he asked.

The comparison was an allusion to the role of Adriana Esteves in Avenida Brasil (2012), by Globo. “A villain, and now he’s playing a victim, a good guy,” joked the former BBC. “Really, you think I’m a villain?”, asked the man from Alagoas, excited. “Carminha was loved,” he completed.

“That’s not good, no,” warned the model. “Carminha, I’m your fan! Carminha is everything,” continued Rico excitedly. “Remember how much meme came out of her? She was terrible, very funny”, Aline Mineiro pointed out. “A perfect villain,” said the former MTV.

“I loved it, Bil! Carminha! I loved it!”, celebrated the man from Alagoas, who got a laugh from the ex-No Limite. “Have you ever wondered if Bil is Flora and people find out now?”, he joked, referring to the character of Patrícia Pilar in A Favorita (2009), also on Globo.

“I just didn’t find out who’s in here, but who’s out there…”, he continued, while the ex-panicat also laughed. “I’ve already found out he’s Flora, only you guys haven’t,” quipped Rico.

Check it out below:

The uncharismatic tried to snipe Rico and guess what happened? Rico made him all embarrassed HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Bilauzinho, you have to eat a lot of beans to try to play indirect to the boy Rico. pic.twitter.com/R2JQWB8oK0 — Mari 🔥 (@me_mari) November 30, 2021

