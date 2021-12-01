In a photo with her family, Deborah Secco steals the show with turned leg

Actress Deborah Secco shared photos of the trip she took with Hugo Moura and Maria Flor to celebrate her birthday and stole the show with her good shape

the birthday of Deborah Secco (42) was on the last 26th, but the actress is still celebrating!

This Tuesday, 30, the famous shared more photos of the trip she took with her husband, Hugo Moura (31), and with the daughter, Maria Flor Secco Moura (5), to the Northeast and drew attention.

That’s because Deborah Secco flaunted her well-heeled curves in the family record on the dunes. “The finger itches to dump the entire camera roll here kkkkk. I’m still celebrating my birthday!”, she said.

In the comments, there was no lack of praise for the global artist’s family. “Congratulations to you and your family”, the internet users wanted. “Most beautiful family in Brazil“, praised others.

Even in recent days, Deborah Secco drew more praise when she appeared sunbathing on her back in a white bikini.

Recently, the actress delighted by opening the album of the trip she took with Hugo Moura and Maria Flor Secco Moura to the Maldives.

