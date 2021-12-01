In a traditional rodeo in SP, ex-BBB Sarah confirms she is single

The column LeoDias was present at the Jaguariúna Rodeo Festival, a traditional event in São Paulo that returned in 2021 after being suspended last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and spoke with several famous people who paraded there between Friday (26/11 ) and Saturday (11/27). Ex-BBBs 21 Sarah Andrade and Thais Braz were among them. For this columnist who writes to you, the brasiliense confirmed that she is single, after revealing the end of her relationship with Lucas Viana, champion of A Fazenda 11, by Record.

Newcomers in Jaguariúna, the pair of friends was loose and very excited about the event. They were among the guests in Brahma’s fashionable box. “It’s good, our lady,” confesses Sarah. “I understand from rodeo, but this one is mad”, adds Thais. “It’s crowded and very tasty. It’s good to feel people’s energy again”, emphasizes Sarah.

The ex-BBBs revealed that they decided to go to the event at the last minute and that they needed to improvise their looks. “We decided to come yesterday, Thursday (11/25), at the last minute. Nobody programmed the look. We were: “Now, what do we do?”. I looked at the look and thought: “We’ll go the way we can”, says the brasiliense.

About being single and at such a popular event, Sarah confirms and comments: “The business is beautiful here”.

Comings and goings

The couple took over the romance publicly in mid-June this year and stayed together until September – when they announced their first breakup. The digital influencer and the model got back together a few days later, but the reconciliation didn’t work out very well.

After a month single, the reunion of the two happened last month at the birthday party of singer Flay. Sarah and Lucas were together until then, and even traveled to Tulum, Mexico.

Sought out by the column, the champion of the eleventh edition of A Fazenda did not want to reveal why the two ended their romance. “I just confirm that we’re done,” said the model.

