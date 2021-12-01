In addition to Abel, Palmeiras has 4 more issues to resolve until Mundial – 12/01/2021

The main issue for Palmeiras to resolve at the moment is the permanence of Abel Ferreira. Although he has a contract until next year, the coach has already made it clear that he might prefer to leave Brazil. But in addition to the Portuguese, the board in transition needs to resolve at least four other pending issues in December so that the solution is already in place by the World Cup, in early February.

Off the field, the first decision to be taken is the future of Anderson Barros. The director has a contract until December 31st and, in theory, would not be on the team when the tournament in the United Arab Emirates was played. Maurício Galiotte has a mandate until the middle of this month and should not interfere in this process.

In a first conversation with Leila Pereira, the next president, advisers heard a signal that she will try not to promote sudden changes that directly affect football in this period. On the other hand, other sectors such as marketing, for example, may experience more exchanges initially.

In addition to Anderson, two other athletes have a contract expiring. Felipe Melo is the most talked about of them and he is the one who is most appreciated by Abel Ferreira. The coach has already expressed the importance of midfield for the team, but the point is that the player intends to play two more seasons as a professional, while Alviverde still doesn’t know if they want to offer a new contract for that period.

At least for the time being, he won’t have the bureaucratic conditions to defend Alviverde in the competition and already sees his name involved in other interested teams such as Fluminense and Internacional.

There is also the Jailson issue. The goalkeeper also has no bond after December 31st and could not be on Weverton’s bench in Abu Dhabi. He has already expressed his intention to continue working in professional football and will also need to sit down with Leila Pereira to negotiate his future.

Finally, the negotiation that has attracted less attention from the fans is the permanence of Danilo Barbosa. The steering wheel is on loan and would need to be bought by Alviverde after the end of this season, a fact that should not happen.

There are still other questions regarding Abel Ferreira’s requests. The coach has already made it clear that he would like to have at least one new shirt 9 and has identified other positions to receive new names, such as creation. The trend is for FIFA to allow new athletes to compete in the World Cup.

