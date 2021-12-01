In addition to the disease, patients face the stigma of AIDS

Advances in treatment make the virus more quickly detected, while adequate medication lowers the HIV positive viral load

Since the discovery of AIDS 40 years ago, science has advanced a lot and developed drugs that made the lives of people infected with HIV more dignified.

Advances in treatment make the virus more quickly detected and the patient who takes the cocktails as indicated becomes ‘invisible’, that is, he has a viral load so low that not even the tests can detect the virus, nor does he is broadcast to other people.

This is the case of journalist and youtuber Letícia de Assis who has had HIV for about 12 years, but only discovered it at the end of 2016 after a coma resulting from severe pneumonia, aggravated by the presence of the virus that was not being taken care of. Since then she takes medication. “I’ve been an undetectable person since 2018, so I’m not sick, I’m just living with HIV.

My symptoms are more related to the time I was without treatment than afterward. I take my meds, my beer and have a healthy relationship like anyone else.”

She says that she kept the test results secret for a few months, but changed her mind so that she could help other people not to reach the same stage of the disease as she was, due to ignorance. Today on the “Tá Boa Bunita” channel, she shares her experience and helps to demystify the disease.

“The virus affects me because of the stigma, which I consider worse than the virus itself. It spreads prejudice and prevents dignified treatment. I don’t suffer so much because I position myself and I am a person with open serology. But I’ve been through very bad situations.”

Letícia is not the only one who has suffered from discrimination from the disease. According to the United Nations program, in 2019, 64.1% of people who have HIV/AIDS suffered some form of discrimination, 46.3% heard negative comments in the social environment and 41% were reprimanded by their own family.

A quarter of people suffered verbal harassment, nearly 20% lost their job or source of income, 17% were excluded from social activities because they were HIV positive and 6% reported having been assaulted.

Medicines and quality of life

Since 1981, every December 1st, the discovery of the first patient with AIDS in Brazil is remembered. In these 40 years, the disease has infected around 77 million people and killed 34 million people around the world, but even with medical advances, bringing quality to people with HIV, a symptom present in those who have the disease is prejudice. .

As the lack of knowledge about the disease caused fear in those who followed any news at the time, some stereotypes ended up emerging, especially in the LGBTQIA + community.

In the beginning, there were more homosexual men infected with the disease because they were part of already marginalized groups and this prejudice was strengthened at the time. “Since sex was and still is taboo, there was talk of risk groups and homosexuals were included.

Today we know that there are actually risky behaviors and they are individual. Anyone who exposes themselves can become infected with HIV”, says infectologist and member of the board of directors of the SCI (Santa Catarina Society of Infectology), Carolina Ponzi.

This bias has diminished over time as more effective medications have emerged. The first drugs for AIDS only began to appear 10 years after the disease, and even so, the response was not good.

It was only in the mid-1990s that highly active antiretroviral therapy, known as “cocktails” or ART, appeared. Thereafter, patients improved considerably and deaths declined. “With current treatments, it is possible to have quality of life.

Most of the time, patients get a good response and control of the virus, with 1 or 2 pills a day and with few side effects”, explains infectologist Ligia CastellonGryninger.

Disease deserves attention all year round

Even with carriers having a much better quality of life compared to the onset of the AIDS pandemic, it is still necessary to be careful with the disease. According to the professor of immunology at UFSC, Aguinaldo Roberto Pinto, HIV is a slowly progressive disease and symptoms take a long time to appear, and may take years to be noticed.

“This brings a great risk of spreading the disease, which is why an early diagnosis is important”, he points out.

The professor believes that prevention policies should be carried out constantly, not just on specific dates. “It is necessary to carry out a prevention campaign throughout the year. Here they take place at the time of carnival for the use of condoms, now on the day to fight AIDS and that’s it. This type of education needs to be continuous and regular for the entire population”.

Capital offers testing and treatment

Florianópolis currently has the 5th highest case detection rate per year, according to data from the Ministry of Health, and the city has assisted 6,400 people in the municipal network in the last two years for monitoring HIV.

The city claims that this number can be underestimated and that there are in Florianópolis around a thousand people living with HIV who have not started or stopped treatment for a variety of reasons.

According to the Health Department of the Capital, the goal is 95-95-95 by 2030. That is, to have 95% of people living with HIV knowing they are infected. Of these, 95% must be on treatment and 95% of people living with HIV who are on treatment must have an undetectable viral load. Thus, it is expected to drastically reduce new cases of HIV and maintain a good quality of life for those living with HIV.

Regarding testing for the virus, Florianópolis has access to tests with results in 20 minutes for HIV and other infections, such as syphilis and viral hepatitis, in all Health Centers and also in the Testing and Rapid Response Centers. HIV treatment is carried out at all Health Centers.