In Flamengo’s sights, Marcelo Gallardo has had a “giant” technical committee since 2012; know the names

The arrival of Marcelo Gallardo could be the first step for the board to reformulate Flamengo’s technical committee. After the resignations of Renato Gaúcho, Alexandre Mendes and Marcelo Salles, the expectation is that other professionals will be dismissed by the end of this year.

O fans.com found that several professionals of the current technical committee still do not know if they will remain at Flamengo. The climate of uncertainty has gripped the football department in recent days.

The fact is, that, regardless of who is hired, the directors understand that it is an excellent opportunity to “clean up the area”, according to an employee, who lives the club’s day, told the reporter.

If he comes to command Flamengo next season, Marcelo Gallardo does not intend to give up the professionals who have formed his fixed technical committee since 2012. Together, they won 14 titles, added to National-URU and River Plate-ARG.

In the meantime, they won the Copa Sudamericana (2015, 2016 and 2019), Copa Libertadores da América (2015 and 2018), Copa Sudamericana (2014), Copa Suruga Bank (2015), and Supercopa Argentina (2018) and 2020), the Argentine Championship (2021), the Argentine Cup (2016, 2-17 and 2019) and the Uruguayan Championship (2012). O fans.com shows who is part of the Argentine’s team. Check out!

Matías Biscay – Technical Assistant

Former River Plate defender, he is from the same generation that revealed Marcelo Gallardo. After hanging up his boots, he took the UEFA Pro course in Argentina. Since then, he has become the coach’s “right-hand man”. Afterwards, they visited several clubs in Europe. The partnership continued when “El Muñeco” began his career at Nacional and continued at River Plate. He is considered the strategist of the technical committee.

Hernán Burján – Technical Assistant

Ex-wheel for River Plate, he also emerged into football playing alongside Marcelo Gallardo. However, he hung up his boots after passing through smaller clubs in Argentine football. In 2012, he was invited by the coach to work at Nacional. He is responsible for setting up the team’s tactical training.

César Zinelli – Technical Assistant

He has been an employee of River Plate since 2012. In the meantime, he was the club’s fundraising coordinator. And later he was promoted to general coordinator of the base divisions. Later, he was led by Marcelo Gallardo to join the technical committee in 2014. In the meantime, he became responsible for polishing the idols Gonzalo Montiel and Exequiel Palacios.

Pablo Dolce – Physical trainer

Passing through clubs in Argentina, Mexico and Uruguay. Pablo Dolce is River Plate’s head of fitness. In addition, he is known for his role in leading and motivating the cast. His work is based on looking for emotional triggers to overcome crises and encourage even more athletes.

Diego Gamalero – Physical trainer

He was a physical trainer for the Costa Rica team at the 2014 World Cup. In the meantime, he became a reference in works focused on endurance, strength and muscle mass gain. He started his career in sport working in rugby clubs. Later, he worked in clubs in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.

Alberto Montes – Goalkeeper coach

Former River Plate goalkeeper, he was Ney Pumpido’s reserve, in the 1986 Copa Libertadores de América conquest. Later, he won the Argentine Championship numerous times. He is therefore a legend at the club. He is considered one of the best goalkeeper coaches in Argentine football. After all, he formed Germán Lux and Franco Armani.

Nahuel Hidalgo – Performance Analyst

It is responsible for assisting in training and preparation for matches. Furthermore, he is responsible for outlining the strategies for the games. Considered “hungry”, Nahuel watches every game before compiling the reports for Marcelo Gallardo. He has an important role in the technical committee as he is the “guy” of technology.

Sandra Rossi – Physician

Graduated in the United States, she specializes in high-performance neuroscience, biomechanics and psychology. And, therefore, considered a key player in Marcelo Gallardo’s coaching staff for forging the “winning mentality” of the cast. Known as “La Mamá de River” (River’s mother), she led the restructuring of River Plate’s medical department in 2014.

Pablo Nigro – Psychologist

He is largely responsible for the winning strength that River Plate has today. After all, he managed to educate the team not to play scared. And also and it doesn’t run anyway, even in adverse situations. In addition, the team is not desperate on the field even when it is behind the marker. The purpose of his presence is the “implementation of the champion-minded culture”.

