In In Times of the Emperor, Peter detonates Samuel after arrest: ‘I trusted’ · TV News

Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will feel betrayed by Samuel (Michel Gomes) after his friend is arrested unfairly accused of killing Colonel Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The monarch will claim that the engineer should have told him his real name in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo, “Trust you”, will detonate the majesty.

In the next chapters of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serial, Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will discover that Samuel is his half-brother during the Paraguay War (1864-1870) and will orchestrate the arrest of the good guy. The engineer will see the sun rise square on the day of her wedding to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski).

The emperor will be among the guests at the wedding and will accompany everything in church. Hurt by his friend’s lie, he will decide to go to the police station, some time later, to settle the score.

“A few years ago, Pilar asked for my help and I came here to free a man who had been arrested just because he was black,” recalls Teresa Cristina’s (Leticia Sabatella) husband. “I’ve trusted you since that day. But you haven’t trusted me after so many years,” Pedro will add.

“I understand your revolt, Your Majesty,” Samuel will retort. “No, you don’t understand”, will retort the almighty, who will complete: “If you had understood, you would have told me that you invaded that farm along with the Malians! That you changed your name so as not to be arrested. I would have helped you anyway”.

The engineer will try to justify himself: “Your Majesty, imagine that you are a black man without a profession, without resources, who has lost his family and even his name to have a freedom that is not yours. Imagine being persecuted just for the color of your skin. Now imagine that the Emperor of Brazil appears and opens the doors of knowledge for you. Would you dare to tell the truth?”.

Samuel will vent that many doubted him: “I saw this doubt in the eyes of everyone I told my story to, even the lawyer. Only I know who shot the colonel, my father. It was his jagunço.” He will ask if the monarch believes him, but will receive no answer. Peter will burst into tears and embrace his friend.

The Emperor's Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017).

