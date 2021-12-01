In the sights of Fluminense, Felipe Melo admits to a conversation with Inter and is still waiting for a signal from Palmeiras | soccer

In the crosshairs of Fluminense and Internacional, Felipe Melo has yet to decide the future. The steering wheel has a contract with Palmeiras until the end of this year and intends to meet with his manager only next week to analyze proposals and decide together with the family.

Although Verdão has signaled throughout the year that it does not intend to renew its contract with Felipe Melo, the player does not close its doors. But he makes it clear that he has already opened conversations with another team.

– To be quite honest, so far I haven’t talked to anyone… Sorry, I talked to only one club (International). The last few times we talked, I said that I hadn’t talked to anyone yet, and nothing had happened, except speculation, but today there are important things.

– But I just won an important, sweaty, tasty title… This title is much more than just a Libertadores, by the way it was, against whoever it was. We played against, who knows, the best team in South America. So it’s about living at every moment, enjoying this title a lot and the more you suffer, the more tasty it is. A week from now I’m going to sit down with my manager, see what we have and decide, together with my family, what’s best for my career. If I stay, I want to continue conquering. And, if I leave, I want to conquer and new challenges.

About Palmeiras, Felipe Melo said that Leila Pereira, president-elect of Verdão, has not yet contacted him to talk about contract renewal. But he recalled that months ago, president Mauricio Galiotte declared that he was not in the club’s plans for next season.

Galiotte even threw the decision to the future president.

– The president has already made it clear that he would not renew the contract. He was in the media. The current president didn’t look for me, I don’t know if she’s already exercising, but she didn’t look for me – said the steering wheel.

According to the player, football director Anderson Barros, however, said that the scenario could change. The point is that the director himself does not know if he will continue in Leila Pereira’s administration, which begins on December 15th.

– I had a conversation with Anderson Barros, who said that the things I had done changed Palmeiras’ mindset, but that he couldn’t define anything because he didn’t even know if he would stay at the club – completed Felipe Melo.

Without giving any further clues about the future, the 38-year-old midfielder says that the family, who will be an important part of the decision, according to him, is Felipe Melo Futebol Clube:

– My family is from Cruzeiro, from Atletica, my father is Fluminense, my mother is Fluminense, my brother is Flamengo, Roberta’s (wife) part has Grêmio, Inter, there are friends who have turned everything from Palmeira. So, in reality, the important thing is that they are all Felipe Melo Futebol Clube.

Injury before the Libertadores final

– It was much more than a nuisance. It was hard, difficult, complicated. I covered myself a lot in the first Libertadores title, because I participated in the entire first phase and if we talk about it, it was a question of overcoming a lot. It’s four and a half months to recover and I came back in two. I managed to lift the champion’s trophy as captain of the team, I entered the decision, then the Copa do Brasil, to play the World Cup as well. I was really demanding to be able to be on the field at crucial moments in Libertadores.

– If I were passionate, I would take the field with one leg, but the pain was too strong. There are certain things I don’t like to talk about, not to mention that I’m exalting myself, but I want to thank and take this opportunity to praise the work of the health professionals at Palmeiras, they are differentiated, without a doubt, one of the best in the country and of the world, and which enabled me to enter into the decision. I talked to Abel and he said “what’s up?”, I said “teacher, if it’s with one leg, I’m in, but that’s it… It could happen just like it was against Fluminense, I could play the first time and in the second I couldn’t even walk on the field and I ended up leaving. But anyway… At the crucial moment I was there, it was in the semifinals, it was difficult, until the last minute I tried, but I couldn’t play. I was able to help as captain inside the locker room, when I joined I had my share of our victory, so this is a champion team.

End the cycle at Palmeiras at the Worlds?

– What I had in my head was to get here and become an idol, become part of the club’s history, how? With titles. Some fans will say I’m not an idol, others will say I am, some will say they like it, others will say they don’t like it, because it’s hard to please everyone, but some things will all agree: there has never been a captain in history. club like Palmeiras, raised two Libertadores in one year. I was very prosperous, me and all my companions, this generation of athletes who have been part of this cycle at Palmeiras in recent years. It is a completely victorious generation, perhaps the most victorious in winning trophies in the club’s history. So, this is what I wanted, and if a cycle ends, it’s because other doors will open. I don’t know what my future will be, I don’t know if I’ll continue, if I’m going to leave, but I’m very calm that I’ll suddenly have to go my way, leave the door open and be recognized for an eternity. While I was here, I did my best to honor the shirt and was blessed with such important titles.

– I’ve played a World Cup, I’ve played a World Cup too. I want to win, I want to keep winning. I am a guy who has matured a lot, I have improved a lot, on the field I have improved. It’s living every day and knowing what I can still yield and today I can say that on the field I have a high performance delivery and also say that I’m a true captain. Off the field, God gives me a lot of wisdom to talk to athletes at the right time, to draw attention and if I have to stay, I’ll continue to honor the Palmeiras shirt.

Trajectory at Palmeiras

– The desire is to want to continue conquering here at Palmeiras. We have the World Cup, Recopa, the idea is to continue winning at Palmeiras. But without a doubt, tell the Palmeiras fan so that they are never infected by what many people outside of Palmeiras say. I am often marked in some reports, on social networks that put Palmeiras in the background. I even gave an interview saying that whoever didn’t believe in the title of Palmeiras should support another team. So, if you are a Palmeiras fan, always trust this team, because Palmeiras is huge. As much as circumstances say no, Palmeiras is above circumstances. Palmeiras is giant and once again demonstrated this by conquering this three-time Libertadores championship.

Last game for Palmeiras

– I have no idea what will happen, but I’m on vacation. I went through all this trouble with all the people, I got hurt, we went to the Worlds, we only had 10 days off, we came back and we are in that footstep. Almost 50 games in the season, personally. So I deserve a vacation. I hope to play in this World Cup, to be able to bring this title to the club. Otherwise, I hope to leave a legacy and never be forgotten by this fans that I will never forget.