In Um Lugar ao Sol, Rebeca receives help from Felipe’s grandmother; find out how· TV news

Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will look for a therapist to help her deal with her internal conflicts in Um Lugar ao Sol. Unaware of the relationship between Ana Virgínia (Regina Braga) and Felipe (Gabriel Leone), the model will tell the psychologist about her marriage in crisis and the beginning of the romance with a younger boy in the 9 o’clock soap opera on Globo.

Andrea Beltrão’s character lives a drama for getting old. In addition to being forced to abandon her career before being satisfied, she still resists asking Túlio (Daniel Dantas) for a divorce for fear of finding herself alone and without a job.

However, ever since she met the boyfriend of Cecília’s best friend (Fernanda Marques), the 50-year-old has been wondering if she should give love a chance even with the age difference.

In scene that will aired this Tuesday (30) , Ana Virgínia will make her first appearance in the serial. “It’s too embarrassing, isn’t it? Ashamed of liking someone younger, ashamed of being older, of going into menopause, of wanting your daughter’s age back. Isn’t this time to go easy on you?” , will question the therapist.

playback/globe TV

Ana Virgínia (Regina Braga) on stage

The renowned psychoanalyst will also have no idea that the younger boy her patient talks about so much is precisely her beloved grandson.

In addition to giving a little push for their relationship to really happen, she will also protect Felipe from the inconsequential acts of Julia (Denise Fraga), his alcoholic daughter and the boy’s mother.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

